Hurricane Ian: Death Toll in the ‘Hundreds’ in a Single Florida County

Floodwaters have slowly begun to recede in various regions across Florida, a result of the Category 4 storm, Hurricane Ian. In the aftermath of the historic flooding, officials have finally begun to reveal the true extent of storm damage. Less than 24 hours after Ian made landfall, one Florida county has already reported a death toll in the “hundreds.”

Per a report from Fox Weather, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has reported hundreds of fatalities county-wide. Lee County includes cities like Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach, Cape Coral, and more. Lee County covers just one brutally affected region of Southwest Florida.

The outlet states that while storm surges from Hurricane Ian were expected to be “catastrophic,” reports claim they reached “right around” seven feet.

“This is heartbreaking,” Fox meteorologist Jason Frazer said during his report. He emphasized that there were “a number of people who could not evacuate.”

Frazer continued, “This really shows you the true power of Mother Nature. It shows you what can truly happen with these storms.”

Hurricane Ian Sends Florida Home Floating Down Street Amid Powerful Storm Surge

What is so heart-wrenching about the above report is that the hundreds of deaths already reported occurred in just a single Florida county. Overall, Hurricane Ian lashed much of Florida’s west coast Wednesday. On Thursday, it continued to wreak havoc on numerous counties statewide, moving northeast toward cities like Orlando and Daytona Beach.

Aside from what promises to be a rapidly growing death toll, one of the most devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian is that many FL houses have been flattened or completely washed away in the storm. Floridians who either chose to stay behind or were unable to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian captured videos revealing the true extent of damage dealt to numerous homes statewide. One video, captured in Naples, FL, saw the moment Hurricane Ian’s dangerous storm surges completely washed a local home down a nearby street.

Ripped from its foundation, all we can really see in the video is the home’s bright orange roof tiles, a now-useless chimney marking the structure’s path through the water. Viewers, distraught by the scene, took to the comments to express their shock.

“This is heartbreaking,” one viewer wrote. “Peoples whole lives being washed away.”

Another said, “Just devastating.”

Floridians Share Shocking Footage From Historic Category 4 Storm

Ahead of Hurricane Ian’s approach, hundreds of thousands of Floridians were forced to evacuate their homes. However, those who chose to stay have shown Americans nationwide the true might of what has officially become one of the strongest storms to ever strike the Sunshine State.

In another viral video out of Naples, one man captured the moment a metal door completely buckled under the force of Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters. And the footage is completely terrifying.

Fortunately, the man who captured the insane footage is okay, per the post shared on Twitter by his wife. Per her post, he only lost his shoes, minimal compared to what many other Floridians have lost.