Hurricane Ian: Florida Woman Says She Killed ‘Two or Three’ Snakes in Floodwaters

Days following Hurricane Ian, Florida Woman reveals that she has killed two or three snakes in the floodwater after the then category 4 storm’s arrival.

During an interview, CNN reporter Ryan Young recalled hearing there had been a lot of alligators and snakes in the floodwaters since Hurricane Ian’s departure. Orlando resident, Emori Rivers, shared, “Oh yeah, I killed about two or three myself!”

When asked by Young if she’s worried about the snakes, Rivers answered, “I’m not worried about the snakes.”

While continuing to speak to Young, the Hurricane Ian survivor, who was using a boat to rescue her neighbors, said she hadn’t seen any city or government officials on Friday (September 30th) in her neighborhood. The area seemed to be hit the worst. “I’m really frustrated,” she stated. “We need help out here.”

Meanwhile, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation advised residents in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian to give wildlife space. It also urged residents to not attempt to help them if it would themselves danger. “People should not attempt a wildlife rescue during or after a hurricane or tropical storm if that would place them in a potentially dangerous situation.”

In regards to seeing more alligators in Hurricane Ian’s flooded areas, the officials say, “Alligators may be observed more frequently in flooded areas after a hurricane or tropical storm. As with all wildlife, treat alligators with respect, keep them at a distance and give them space.”

It’s also noted that snakes encountered in the floodwaters are likely to be nonvenomous and will be more scared of humans than humans are of them. “If you see a snake, stay back. Snakes are not aggressive toward humans unless they feel threatened. They would much rather avoid encounters and will usually flee.”

Sea Turtle Nesting Season Still Going On Amid Hurricane Ian’s Destruction

The Florida officials note that sea turtle nesting season is still going on amid Hurricane Ian’s damage. Officials have warned that if residents see any sea turtle eggs on the beach to not touch them. It’s also encouraged to not even dig up the nests.

“These efforts may have unintended consequences to the incubating eggs or healings,” officials explained. “And rarely result in eggs hatching.”

The officials further warn that animals are creating new nesting habitats following the storm. Residents need to be aware of the changes along the coastal areas. It’s also encouraged for everyone to keep a distance from the new habitat areas.

Fox13News further reports that the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office did warn about the potential of residents seeing more alligators and snakes in Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters. “Wildlife may become more visible during and after the storm,” the Sheriff’s office explained. “Please be aware of an extra gator in your pond, snake in your shed, or deer in your pasture.”