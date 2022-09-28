Hurricane Ian: House Filmed Floating Down Naples, Florida Street in Dangerous Storm Surge

Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida and the Sunshine State is already suffering unbelievable damage at the hands of the ever-strengthening storm. One of the most intense hurricanes on record to hit Florida, Ian has produced a catastrophic storm surge along with winds exceeding 150 mph and flooding rainfall.

The town of Naples was among the first to be hit by the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Over 6 feet of storm surge have been measured thus far, more than any other storm in the last half a century. Water levels have reached such a height that entire houses are beginning to float away from their foundations.

This is a developing story…