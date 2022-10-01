hurricane-ian-leaves-at-least-two-million-without-power

Though Hurricane Ian did the worst damage to Cuba and the western coast of Florida last week, Americans up the east coast continue to feel the effects of the former Category 4 storm into the weekend. After making its third landfall in South Carolina on Friday, at least 2 million Americans in the southeast region of the nation continue to lack power.

According to The Hill, more than 1.2 million Floridians remain without power as of Saturday. That insane number is, nevertheless, down from the 2.5 million Floridians who previously lacked power on Thursday.

Farther north, North Carolina boasts the second largest number of residents without power, totaling about 300,000. Puerto Rico follows with more than 200,000 people lacking electricity in their homes. And the outlet reports that’s nearly a full two weeks after Hurricane Fiona, one of several powerful tropical storms of the 2022 season, originally left Puerto Rico without power.

Making its third landfall in South Carolina on Friday, power outages there are extensive as well. By Saturday, more than 57,000 residents across the state remained in the dark. 94,000 people across Virginia also lost power.

Most devastating, however, was when Ian made its first landfall in Cuba, knocking out the small nation’s entire power grid. As of now, electricity’s been restored in some regions but most of the Latin American country still remains without power. In the aftermath of the storm, Cubans have taken to the streets to protest.

Hurricane Ian Continues to Batter the East Coast

Hurricane Ian slammed into the Florida coastline earlier this week as a terrifying Category 4 storm. After leaving a destructive path in its wake across the Sunshine State, Ian then headed back out into the Atlantic before circling back and devastating regions of South Carolina. The storm made its third overall landfall as a Category 1 hurricane.

Now, Ian is continuing its path up the east coast, though it’s further been reduced to a post-tropical cyclone. Nevertheless, flooding and wind damage are significant.

Accuweather reports that while most of the wind from the storm has dissipated, aftereffects are extending as far north as southeastern New England. In fact, meteorologists are expecting “raw, miserable” weather for Americans in the northeast.

Bernie Rayno, the station’s chief on-air meteorologist, said Hurricane Ian’s appearance on satellites is beginning to look more and more like a powerful nor’easter.

Death Toll Rising In Aftermath of Historic Cat-5 Storm

Forecasters predicted mass destruction after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida’s western coast, however, already, the death toll is climbing.

The first confirmed death came on Wednesday, shortly after making landfall in Cayo Costa, Florida. Reports state a 72-year-old man died after going outside to drain his pool ahead of Ian’s approach. Sadly though, he never made it back inside, with his wife reporting him missing to police after he disappeared.

Since then, several dozen more Floridians have been reported dead and officials, sadly, expect that number to rise in the coming days.