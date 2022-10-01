Hurricane Ian Leaves Nearly 350,000 Without Power Across South Carolina, North Carolina

Hundreds of thousands of people in the Carolinas are now affected by power outages caused by Hurricane Ian as it made landfall again. The hurricane made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina on Friday as a Category 1 storm, Fox Business reports. Poweroutage.us reports that over 187,000 customers in South Carolina and 161,000 in North Carolina are without power.

The destructive consequences of Hurricane Ian are still being felt by many. Nearly 15,000 customers in Virginia alone are without power. In Florida, where the hurricane initially made landfall as a Category 4 storm two days ago, more than 1.7 million customers remain without power. So far, officials have reported 21 deaths related to the hurricane.

Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm. However, it quickly accelerated in strength while on its path through Florida and into the Atlantic Ocean. It then made landfall in South Carolina.

Hurricane Ian was one of the most destructive storms to ever hit the United States. Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson said that witnessing the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian was gut-wrenching. “Watching the water from my condo in the heart of downtown, watching that water rise and just flood out all the stores on the first floor, it was heartbreaking,” Anderson said.

Hurricane Ian is likely the most damaging storm in Florida history

President Biden said it might be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history. Biden met with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday. He stated that there have been few reports about how many people have died. However, early estimations claim it could be substantial. “I spoke with the commissioners, and they are worried,” Biden said Thursday.

The destruction caused by Hurricane Ian was plainly visible on social media, with photos and videos of Orlando flooded, boats wrecked in Fort Myers, and trees snapped like toothpicks in Punta Gorda. The hurricane even destroyed part of the Sanibel Causeway, making it impassable for vehicles. Mayor DeSantis believes the storm will be “one of the top five hurricanes to ever hit the Florida peninsula.” The President has already taken action. After Biden declared a major disaster, federal aid was freed up to assist with local and state recovery efforts.

By Thursday evening, Hurricane Ian had been downgraded to a tropical storm. It then strengthened again to a hurricane and was targeting the Carolinas and Georgia with potentially catastrophic flooding, storm surge, and powerful winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of about 75 mph when it was 590 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, on Thursday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center. A hurricane warning was in effect for the entire coastline of the state, according to the center.