Hurricane Ian Livestream: How to Watch

With Hurricane Ian predicted to make landfall on Wednesday (September 28th), livestream cameras have been in place so everyone is able to watch the storm’s progress.

The livestream from Fox 9 Minneapolis – St. Paul shows how Hurricane Ian is currently developing as it makes its way to the Fort Meyers area.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Sentinel reports that as Hurricane Ian strengthens, it’s possible the storm will bring higher gusts of winds to Orlando. The storm previously went through Cuba as a Category 3. National Weather Service meteorologist Derrick Weiglich stated that the Orlando area should prepare for a greater chance of hurricane-force wind gusts.

“It has the potential of still being a Category 1 hurricane, which is what the forecast has right now [at landfall], as it’s pushing inland,” Weiglich explained about Hurricane Ian’s progression. “So while the tropical storm warning remains in effect, we do have a hurricane watch also for the inland counties for the potential of seeing frequent hurricane force gusts. So that’s definitely something that people should at least plan for in a reasonable worst-case scenario across the Orlando area.”

Meanwhile, Weiglich says the threat of heavy rain, flash flooding, and tornadoes is still a possibility. “Just with how it’s slowing down, that’s really a concern… As it makes landfall and moves onshore. That potential for flooding rainfall continues. And then we also have the risk of tornadoes that will continue to increase as we get into tonight, and then stay with us as we go through Wednesday and Thursday. So, unfortunately, it’s a multi-day event with these hazards in play.”

More Than 2.5 Million People From Pasco County North of Tampa Bay Are Evacuating

The Orlando Sentinel also reports that over 2.5 million people from Pasco County, just which is north of Tampa Bay, have been told to evacuate due to Hurricane Ian.

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday (September 27th), the National Hurricane Center puts the center of Ian in the Gulf of Mexico. It is about 255 miles south of Sarasota and 75 miles south-southwest of the Dry Tortugas.

“On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico in a couple of hours,” the NHC forecasters predict. “[It will] pass west of the Florida Keys later today, and approach the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday and Wednesday night.”

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis also spoke about Hurricane Ian’s track. “We were here 48 hours ago and most of the solutions had it going up the coast — the west coast of Florida.”

DeSantis went on to add that most solutions are now predicting the storm is going to run into Florida. It will be cutting across the state. The Governor cautions everyone to have a plan in place. “And understand that that’s something that could be happening.”