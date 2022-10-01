Hurricane Ian: Man Holds 125-Pound Dog Above His Head for Hours Amid Rising Floodwater

Refusing to his best friend behind, a Florida man held his 125-pound dog above his head for hours amid rising floodwater from Hurricane Ian

While speaking to The Weather Channel’s Mike Seidel, the man, Scott Dotson, revealed everything was destroyed when Hurricane Ian arrived. He said he held his German Shepard, Geronimo, for three or four hours. Dotson also said that he thought he wasn’t going to make it once the floodwaters got higher. The pup meanwhile went underwater three times.

Unfortunately, Dotson’s home, which he has been living in since 1981, had significant damage to it due to Hurricane Ian’s destruction. “They had no idea,” Seidel explained. “They didn’t think the water was going to get that high because they’re not anywhere near the coast.”

Seidel also said that there are inland bays nearby and that’s why Dotson decided to stay. However, the water kept getting higher until it was above their heads and only 18 to 20 inches from the ceiling.

Man Who Recently Rescued Cats & Dogs in Ukraine is Now Rescuing Animals From Hurricane Ian’s Floodwaters

During an interview with USA Today, Mike Merrill, who rescued animals from disasters and war zones, including Ukraine, through his animal rescue organization Florida Urgent Rescue (FUR), spoke about saving cats and dogs from the floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ian.

“That’s a different type of challenge here,” Merrill stated. “Where we’re kind of in the path of the storm ourselves…. We’re personally affected as well, and all of our other fosters and volunteers are affected. The good news is that we’re close to home and the bad news is that we’re close to home.”

Merrill also said his goal during the Hurricane Ian rescues is to keep dogs from suffering in outdoor kennels. He knows that without helping to relocate cats and dogs from shelters that are already close to being full. The overcrowding of animals could lead to euthanization.

“Any kind of storm, it’s terrifying for these dogs,” Merrill continued. “Much less a hurricane or some sort of a major event.”

Meanwhile, firefighters are rescuing dogs and cats from Hurricane Ian floodwaters in Seminole County. The rescuers managed to save a family of seven, which included a baby, three dogs, and two cats on Whitcomb Road in Geneva, Florida.

Unfortunately for Seminole County, leaders are predicting post-Hurricane Ian flooding to get worse. Oviedo Mayor, Megan Sladek, shared that more communities may be swamped and roads blocked as time goes on.

“The water initially soaks in the best it can,” she explained. “Then it starts to make its way towards the ocean. Where it’s going right now is mainly the Econ river. Eventually, it’ll get to Lake Jessup and that’ll have its own surge, but everything starting insane, it’s just gonna push its way out to the ocean.”