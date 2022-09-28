hurricane-ian-overturns-planes-at-florida-airport

Planes at a local Florida airport were reportedly overturned as Hurricane Ian begins moving into the Sunshine State.

According to CBS News, at least one tornado, caused by the effects of Hurricane Ian, went through North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. The storm flipped several planes and then made its way to Pines Boulevard.

One of the eyewitnesses of the turnovers, Mario Torres, spoke about the other damages the tornado caused. “It hit that corner where my house is at, it pushed our boat to the side, knocked a tree down, then it shot across. We ran across the street because we realized there are kids right here and then we saw that plane flipped over, and then most of the planes, basically a domino effect.”

Another eyewitness, Sherri Ali, also told the media outlet, “I know it was going to be bad, that’s why I left my house, to come to see and look at what’s happening.”

Ali also runs an aircraft maintenance shop at the airport. “I secured all my doors and everything before I left to make sure everything was tied up so I don’t have any loss.”

Although it hasn’t been confirmed by the National Weather Service that the damage was caused by a tornado, a wireless store worker is convinced it was a tornado. “It was a tornado and then I just screamed,” the worker, Christian Colon explained. “The windows were going, and then the door flipped, and it was flying everywhere, even on the cars, so it was just crazy.”

President Biden Warns Floridians ‘The Danger is Real’ While Talking About Hurricane Ian

CNN reports that President Biden addressed Florida residents on Wednesday (September 28th). He told them to heed precautions when it comes to Hurricane Ian.

“This storm is incredibly dangerous,” the President explained. “To state the obvious. It’s life-threatening. You should obey all warnings and directions from emergency officials. Don’t take anything for granted. Use their judgment, not yours. Evacuate when ordered. Be prepared. Storm warnings are real, the evacuation notices are real, the danger is real.”

President Biden stated when Hurricane Ian passes, the federal government is going to be there to help Floridians. “We’ll be there to help you clean up and rebuild and get Florida moving again. And we’ll be there at every step of the way. That’s my absolute commitment to the people of the state of Florida.”

President Biden confirmed that his team is in “constant contact” with Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis. “My message has been absolutely clear, ” Biden continued. “It’s that we are on alert and in action through every request Florida has made for temporary assistance, emergency assistance, long-term assistance that I received.”

He added that FEMA and National Guard members are preparing to help with the recovery efforts.