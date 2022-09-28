Hurricane Ian: Photos Emerge After ‘Catastrophic’ Storm Makes Landfall in Florida

The eyewall of Hurricane Ian began moving onto Florida shores on Wednesday afternoon. And, though the eye only recently made landfall, photos have emerged showing the devastating effects of the Category 4 system.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Already, Hurricane Ian has begun to topple massive trees as the storm slams Florida’s west coast. More significantly though. The image above sees a tree completely blocking traffic on a Sarasota, FL street after the Category 4 storm landed. Images from CNN show sailboats anchored in Roberts Bay near Venice blown nearly sideways. Massive wind gusts promise to threaten the area and even overturn the boats.

Another photo shows Floridians in Tampa, one of the cities likely to sustain the worst damage from Hurricane Ian, as they rush to get last-minute essentials. A photo, taken at the grocery store. The below image also shows one of the numerous retail stores that have boarded up its windows to protect the building from the worst of the hurricane’s might. On a lighter note, we can see in the background that someone wrote on the boards, “Ian, Bring It On.”

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Amid preparation for Hurricane Ian’s arrival, officials urged many Floridians to evacuate. In doing so, highways on Tuesday were at a standstill. After all, hundreds of thousands were forced to flee and stopping to get gas on their way to safety. Now though, with Hurricane Ian about to pummel more than 200 miles of the Sunshine State, highways are empty. And it’s an absolutely eerie sight.

(Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Additional photos not only capture completely empty streets but also traffic lights blowing in the hurricane’s gusts like kites.

With widespread power outages likely, and already covering multiple regions across FL, utility trucks piled into a rural lot in The Villages—a retirement community. There, workers are waiting to respond to emergency calls.

Cuba Absolutely Pummeled by Hurricane Ian Ahead of Storm’s Florida Landfall

If we learned anything from Hurricane Ian’s impact on Cuba Tuesday, it’s that Floridians should definitely heed first responders’ and officials’ warnings and directions as the storm approaches. Hurricane Ian, which slammed into Cuba as a major Category 3 storm, is now a Category 4 hurricane and is, potentially, on its way to achieving Cat 5 status. Given the massive amount of damage done to Cuba on Tuesday, some of which you can see below, it’s important for affected individuals to prepare for the worst and keep safe the best they know how.

Storm surges in Cuba were lethal on Tuesday. Areas of Tampa are now expected to see storm surges reaching anywhere between 12 and 18 feet.

(Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

Be sure to check back at Outsider for updates about Hurricane Ian and its progress as the storm ravages FL.