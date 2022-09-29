Hurricane Ian Ranks as One of the Strongest Storms to Ever Strike Florida

Climate change has sent a multitude of hurricanes and tropical storms to devastate states bordering the Gulf of Mexico in recent years. One of the worst stricken though is Florida. Forecasters knew before it even struck Cuba that Hurricane Ian would cause loads of destruction. However, now, the United States’ most recent natural disaster has officially become one of the strongest hurricanes to ever strike Florida.

In fact, according to Fox Weather, Hurricane Ian ties as the fourth-strongest storm to ever make landfall in the state. Ian ties with the 2004 storm Hurricane Charley, which made landfall in nearly the exact same spot as Hurricane Ian. Both hurricanes initially struck near Cayo Costa, FL.

When Hurricane Ian made landfall in FL Wednesday afternoon, it struck as a Category 4 storm. Ian brought maximum sustained wind speeds reaching 150 miles per hour, coming just short of a Cat 5. Ian fell seven miles per hour below that on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

In comparison, Charley, which struck on August 13th, 2004 maxed out with wind speeds also at 150 miles per hour. The hurricane slammed into Florida’s coast also as a Category 4. The main difference between Hurricane Ian and Charley is that the latter kept a relatively small eye. As such, the most devastating winds were toward the storm’s center.

Top 3 Florida Hurricanes That Trump Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian, which weakened to a tropical storm since making landfall on Wednesday, continues to devastate regions across FL. Meanwhile, we’re reflecting on some of the strongest storms to ever strike the state. Aside from Ian and Charley, there were only three to trump the Sunshine’s state most recent natural disaster.