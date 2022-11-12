Hurricane Nicole Leaves Thousands Without Power in Northeastern US

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are leaving thousands without power across the Northeastern US Saturday morning. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning nearly 4,100 customers across the Connecticut area are still without power. This is around .32 percent of the company, Eversource’s customer base the website notes. Additionally, another power company in the area, United Illuminating reported just under ten outages across Connecticut. Seven of these are located in the New Haven area

Hurricane Nicole Travels Up The Coast, Its Remnants Causing Issues In The Northeastern Regions

These outages hit areas across the northeastern region of the US when the remnants of Nicole swept through the area Friday night. Nicole had been downgraded from a hurricane by this point. However, the intensity of the storm still ravaged areas as it swept through the area. Bringing heavy winds and rain to people throughout the state of Connecticut.

National Weather Forecasters Note Gusts Up To 50 Miles Per Hour

The National Weather Service sent warnings out to residents early Saturday morning. An advisory was issued and set into effect until 10 a.m. According to the weather forecasters, areas saw wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour through the southern portions of Connecticut. These areas include Middlesex, New London, and New Haven counties.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” reports the National Weather Service forecasters.

“Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the advisory continues.

“Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle,” the forecasters warn. “Secure outdoor objects.”

Nicole Makes History Pummeling The Florida Panhandle In November

Just as Floridians were digging out of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in September, Nicole swept in bringing more devastation. It was the first storm to strike Florida’s east coast in November since the early 20th century.

Ian hit Florida’s west coast in late September making landfall as a category 4 hurricane. This massive system created deadly conditions killing more than one hundred people. In the end, Ian created some of the worst weather-related damage the US has seen since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in 2005.

The last storm of this kind to make landfall in November anywhere throughout the United States was Hurricane Kate. Kate hit shore along Florida’s panhandle area on November 21, 1985.

So far officials have reported at least five fatalities as a result of Nicole’s aftermath. Two of the five deaths occurred in a Florida Turnpike car accident. Downed power lines lead to two more deaths in Orlando on Thursday. The fifth fatality occurred when a person was injured among the waves while attempting to ride out the dangerous storm on a Yacht on Cocoa Beach. This person later passed away in the hospital.