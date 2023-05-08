Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge burns to the ground in Olympic National Park

Tragic news out of Washington’s Olympic National Park as the beloved Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge has been completely lost to a freak fire.

The landmark, which was built in the 1950s, had been undergoing renovations and rehabilitation. Construction began in spring of 2023 courtesy of funding by the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA). Around 300,000 visitors took to the lodge each year.

But by the time park officials could reach the lodge on May 7, it was ” fully engulfed in flames.”

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. Both Clallam County Fire District 2 and Port Angeles Fire Department responded to the fire and are “currently in the mop up phase,” the park notes to Outsider.

Olympic National Park describes the Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge Fire as follows:

“At about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7th, a law enforcement ranger on patrol reported that the Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge, a popular destination in Olympic National Park that had been undergoing renovation, was fully engulfed in flames. Nobody was in the structure at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported,” Olympic’s media release begins.

The lodge before reconstruction. (courtesy of NPS) Photo of the remains of Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge (courtesy of NPS media release).

“The Day Lodge, located in the most easily accessed high alpine area of the park, had been under construction since March 27 and was closed to visitors. The 17-mile mountain road leading up to the building has also been closed since construction began.”

Sadly, park officials say the structure appears to be a complete loss.

Since the 1950s, Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge has served as one of the few places visitors could gather in Olympic National Park. In recent decades, the lodge housed interpretive exhibits upstairs. A gift shop and small café run by Aramark, a park concessionaire, were available downstairs.

Chiefly, however, it served as one of Olympic’s most beloved lookouts and launching points/destinations.

“In summer, it offers multiple hiking trails, panoramic views of the Olympic mountains, and opportunities to see native flora and fauna,” the park wrote of their landmark lodge just months ago. “In winter, visitors can snowshoe or cross-country/downhill ski. The lodge provides views of snow-capped mountains and a place to escape the winter cold.”

The lodge’s destruction is a hard loss for Olympic and the national park’s passionate community.

‘How can it be gone? It’s such a big part of the park, and it’s gone’

“I’m getting teary, almost like goosebumps. How can it be gone? It’s such a big part of the park, and it’s gone,” Heidi Walker, an employee with non-profit supporter of the park, Discover Your Northwest, tells local KIRO 7 of the loss.

“Seeing that (fire damage) it’s almost like, almost like losing a friend even in my adulthood. Friends come from out of town… I like taking them up there because you can see the interior of the national park from that spot. For most people, that’s also all that they’re going to see,” she laments.

Walker was one of the many proponents of the Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge’s rebuilding.

Olympic National Park Public Information Officer Lee Snook also spoke to KIRO 7, confirming the lodge was to reopen to visitors by Memorial Day. Now, however, a federal fire investigator will visit park this week to investigate the incident. Snook says, at present, there is no indication of what started the blaze.

Cleanup is still well underway. In kind, there is no word on whether the park plans to replace the lodge with another structure.