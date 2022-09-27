Hurricane Watch: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Issues Major Update as Ian Approaches

Floridians have been readying themselves for impact from the now-Category 3 Hurricane Ian for days. Now, as the roaring storm system draws near the coast, Governor Ron DeSantis has issued an important update about the ongoing hurricane watch and preparedness measures.

According to flgov.com, forecasters expect Hurricane Ian to slam the State of Florida later this week. Further, the outlet states tropical storm force winds could begin as early as Tuesday evening. The storm is likely to first target the Florida Keys and South FL overall. In addition, the massive storm is expected to become a major hurricane later Tuesday night, enduring through Wednesday over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Following are the current hurricane watches and warnings in effect across the state of FL.

Hurricane Warning for Englewood to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

Hurricane Watch spans Anclote River to Suwannee River

Tropical Storm Watches cover areas spanning Suwannee River to Indian Pass, and Jupiter Inlet to Altamaha Sound

Tropical Storm Warnings span the Lower Keys and Englewood south to Flamingo

Storm Surge Warning for Anclote River south to Flamingo, including Tampa Bay

Storm Surge Watches span a multitude of regions and cities across FL:



The Florida Keys and mainland Monroe County, far southern Miami-Dade, Collier, the Tampa Bay area, Eastern Clay and Putnam counties.



Affected coastal regions include Charlotte, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, St. Johns, and Volusia counties.

Numerous Emergency Management Teams Deployed Statewide Amid Hurricane Watch

With Hurricane Ian making its way toward FL, DeSantis has already approved emergency response efforts by multiple teams, local and federal, statewide.

So far, involved groups, organizations, and officials include everyone from the FL National Guard to the state’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). Many efforts enacted by these groups include providing shelter for affected individuals and families, helping them to evacuate dangerously flooded areas, directing them to hotels, and utilizing the FWC for any potential water rescues that should result from Hurricane Ian’s impact.

At the head of emergency response and rescue efforts is the Florida Division of Emergency Management. Per the website, the FDEM has already recruited 27,000 power restoration personnel waiting on standby as the hurricane watch intensifies. Additionally, the division has set up a multitude of staging areas ready to distribute clean water and food to affected residents, with 360 trailers already loaded down with 2 million plus meals.

In response to DeSantis’s authorization, 5,000 FL National Guardsmen have been promoted to state active duty. FL service members will see further aid from guardsmen from Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Schools statewide have already issued closures as Ian approaches. FL residents should take a look at the full list of closures and updates to remain informed. Further information can be found here.