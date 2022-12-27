ice-climber-hospitalized-following-40-foot-plunge-near-bridal-veil-falls

As the morning of December 26 came to a close, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office received a concerning call. Just after 11 am, an ice climber who had been scaling The Finger of Fate route near Bridal Veil Falls lost his footing, plunging 40 feet toward the earth.

Thankfully, the 29-year-old’s climbing ropes prevented him from falling all the way to the rocky ground below. The force of the fall, however, still resulted in serious injury.

At 11:09 AM @UCSO a 29 year old man fell 40’ while ice climbing near Bridal Veil Falls. He sustained a broken arm and back injury. @UCSO_SAR, with @provofire and @UtahDPS Helicopter got him down and an ambulance took him to Utah Valley Hospital. pic.twitter.com/llp5CiqODo — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) December 26, 2022

Corey Cluff, a Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue officer, gave a brief summary of the incident. “An accomplished climber was just about to the top of the pitch and had a foot give way on him. He fell, landed on a ledge, and then was caught by his ropes system,” Cluff explained to KSLTV.

The ice climber was conscious, but search and rescue crews knew they needed to act fast. Upon arriving at the scene, Utah County Search and Rescue and the Provo Fire Department found the climber in severe pain. “Definite arm injuries, some back issues, some head injuries, things like that,” Cluff recalled.

Particularly with head injuries, there’s no time to waste. Unfortunately, conditions remained dangerous and the ice climber wasn’t in a safe position for a helicopter rescue. “We had some sizable pieces of rock and ice come down,” Cluff said. “And they’re coming down from a couple hundred feet above.”

First Responders Transport Injured Ice Climber to Nearby Hospital

So, first responders devised a plan. If they could get the injured man to a nearby ledge, a crew member specializing in hoist operations could pull the climber to safety. “We could get one of the rescue specialists from DPS to drop down on a hoist operation,” Cluff explained. “And then we’re able to package him up and lift him up from there.”

Thankfully, the plan worked, and at 1:45 pm, less than 3 hours after the incident occurred, the ice climber was hoisted from the cliffside by helicopter and delivered safely to the base of Bridal Veil Falls.

This shaved off several hours of grueling and dangerous work, as rescue crew members avoided carrying the climber back down the rock face. “Because of where they were, if we’d have had to carry him out, it would have taken us several hours at least,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

With the ice climber back on solid ground, he was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Though it’s suspected the cause of the fall was thawing ice, the official cause remains undisclosed. “Unfortunately, accidents do happen just like any other extreme sport,” Cluff said.

In a subsequent statement, Sgt. Cannon advised other extreme outdoorsmen to adopt the buddy system for safety. “Have somebody with you,” Cannon said. “You certainly don’t want to get injured at all. But if you get injured to the point where either you’re not conscious or you can’t call for help yourself, you have somebody else who can.”