Ice Fisherman Spears Absolutely Humongous Lake Sturgeon

Cheese curds, Miller Lite, and ice fishing, that’s what Wisconsin does eh? The average serving of cheese curds apparently weighs 2 ounces. I’m no mathematician, but I think that means this huge Lake Sturgeon would weigh the equivalent of 1,416 servings of cheese curds. The average Miller Lite Can (headquartered in Milwaukee) weighs 12 ounces. That means this fish weighs about 236 Miller Lites. I’m pretty sure Packers fans take down way more cheese curds and coldies than at every tailgate, but that doesn’t lessen this fishing accomplishment at all.

Making this story all the more romantic, the record-breaking catch happened on Valentine’s Day too according to the Fond Du Lac Reporter. James Gishkowsky was on Lake Winnebago during the annual spearfishing season. The action was slow all morning, but later in the afternoon, he saw the big fish move through the ice hole he was watching over. He let it rip and wound up connecting on the 7th largest sturgeon harvested from the lake system in over 80 years.

He knew the fish was big as soon as stuck it with his pitchfork-like spear. The spearhead then detached from the wooden handle as the fish made its first big run. Gishkowsky just clung to the rope and hoped to hang on. “It was a big adrenaline rush. It’s once in a lifetime.”

As he wrestled the fish, he soon began to realize he wasn’t going to be able to handle it all by himself. He yelled out to some friends nearby who eventually helped him pull it out of the water and onto the ice. They took the fish to an official weigh station nearby where the fish tipped the scales at 177.3 pounds. It also measured almost 6 feet 8 inches long. That makes it longer than the guy who caught it is tall. It’s also taller than 10 of the 15 NBA players on the Milwaukee Buck’s current roster.

The Sturgeon Was Big Enough To Break The Rod And Reel World Record

Gishkowsky says that he’s been sturgeon-spearing for about 20 years. In that time, he estimates he’s hauled in about 10 of the prehistoric-looking fish. This fish was way bigger than any of those though. He broke his own personal record by about 80 pounds.

According to Outdoor Life, the current world record for lake sturgeon caught with a rod and reel is 168 pounds as listed by the International Game Fish Association. That fish was caught by Edward Paszkow who caught the fish in the Georgian Bay of Ontario in 1982. Gishkowsky is now also an official member of the Lake Winnebago “Heavy Hitters Club.” It’s a select group of fishermen who have speared sturgeon over 170 pounds. The largest fish in the club weighed a whopping 212 pounds and was speared back in 2010.