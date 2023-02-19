String of Ice Fishing Deaths Prompts Warning From Authorities

With Spring on the way, temperatures are slowly rising as warmer weather approaches. While many look forward to the transition into Spring, Vermont authorities are warning people to stay vigilant while ice fishing. The warning comes after three ice fishermen died after they fell through the ice at Vermont’s Lake Champlain.

“No fish is worth risking your life to catch,” said Game Warden Colonel Justin Stedman in a statement. “Long range forecasts predict that colder temperatures will return later this month. Now is the time to be patient, smart, and safe.”

Earlier this month, three anglers fell through the ice and passed away. As a result, state officials caution ice fishers to be highly aware of their surroundings.

Now, the department notes that safety is a top priority as the temperatures increase to around 40 degrees Fahrenheit for much of the state in the next week.

According to the Vermont State Police, the first ice fishing incident happened earlier this month when a 62-year-old man, later identified as Wayne Alexander, plunged through the ice while fishing on a portion of the lake in the Grand Isle area.

Two brothers pass away in tragic ice fishing incident

Then, just days later, authorities announced that two more anglers, brothers, 71-year-old John Fleury and 88-year-old Wayne Fleury, passed away in another ice fishing incident.

Emergency officials received a call that a vehicle had fallen through the ice with two people inside.

Rescuers pulled John from the water, but he later died in a hospital. His older brother, Wayne, was found inside the vehicle by a diver from Colchester Technical Rescue. He was sadly pronounced dead on the scene.

Currently, officials advise ice fishers to be extremely careful as the grounds continue to warm. In addition, the department notes that even some inland lakes with eight inches of ice are still dangerous.

“Lake Champlain ice conditions will remain unsafe until the current warm snap ends,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department Commissioner Christopher Herrick. “Even on inland waters that may have better ice conditions, we urge caution while temperatures remain high. That bears repeating: stay off Lake Champlain and be conservative about venturing onto other waters.”

In addition, officials canceled this year’s 43rd Annual Islands Ice Fishing Derby in a Facebook post just hours before the tournament was set to start at Lake Champlain.

According to the event organizers, their choice came after they received a request from the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Office, which asked them to cancel the derby “effective immediately,” according to the Facebook post, “due to the condition of the ice.” “Tickets will be refunded,” they said later.