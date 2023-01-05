Idaho Angler Breaks State Record After Reeling in Monster Smallmouth Bass

It’s a frigid day in December. The rain is coming down in sheets while the mountains are slowly blanketed in snow above you. What’s your activity of choice? For most of us, the answer might be hunkering down with a cup of cocoa or breaking out the board game collection – anything but going outside. Not Idaho angler Joey Walton, though. No, he looked at the gloomy weather and thought, why not go smallmouth bass fishing?

As it turns out, the unusual choice of rainy day activity was the correct one (at least for a dedicated angler like Walton). He’d been on the hunt for a record fish for months and caught several just shy of the record. But on this dreary winter day, he finally did it. While fishing at Dworshak Reservoir on December 13, Joey Walton reeled in an incredible 23.75-inch smallmouth bass, breaking the catch-and-release record in his home state.

Interestingly, the previous record was also caught at Dworshak Reservoir less than a year prior. Due to its growing reputation as a haven for big bass, the manmade reservoir has become a popular spot for fishermen across northern Idaho. And the fish only seem to be getting bigger.

Why the Dworshak Reservoir Produces Massive Bass

According to the resident biologists at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, this is no coincidence or myth. The smallmouth bass really are getting bigger, and it’s because of the plentiful kokanee salmon in the reservoir – the smallies’ favorite meal.

There have been more kokanees than usual in recent years, making the prey smaller in size and perfect for bass. “The outlook for trophy potential is extremely high,” Eli Felts, IDFG biologist said, via The Clearwater Tribune.

“There’s a good crop of bass which have broken through the growth bottleneck,” he continued. “Once they reach 12-15 inches in length, they tend to grow much faster. We expect the numbers of quality-sized fish to improve, as well as an increased number of anglers as word and pictures get out.”

Idaho’s Dworshak Reservoir is Home to Several Smallmouth Bass Records

Did you know that the smallmouth bass is not native to Idaho? According to state stocking records, the species arrived in the reservoir in the 1970s, soon after Dworshak Dam, the third-tallest dam in the United States, was completed.

It’s not something one would ever guess, given the truly massive bass lurking in the waters of the Dworshak Reservoir. Despite being transplanted to the Gem State, the smallmouth bass have more than thrived.

Though Joey Walton’s catch is undeniably impressive, it’s far from the only giant smallie pulled from the reservoir. In May of 2021, local guide Travis Wendt reeled in a 23.5-inch smallmouth bass before releasing it. And back in 2006, Dan Steigers caught a nearly 10-pound fish measuring 23.75 inches in length. Time will tell if 2023 brings more smallmouth bass records to Idaho.