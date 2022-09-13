Idaho Officials Euthanize Adult Grizzly Bear After Multiple Attacks on Livestock

A grizzly bear in Idaho was euthanized. Officials shared that the euthanizing was due to multiple attacks on local livestock.

Idaho Fish and Game along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and USDA Wildlife Services euthanized the grizzly on September 12. The grizzly was a large adult male that was in Boundary County, near the town of Naples.

The Idaho government website stated that there have been several livestock issues with grizzly bears. According to the webpage, “The first incident occurred on June 24 and was reported to Fish and Game on June 27. A pig was killed by a confirmed grizzly bear near Good Grief in Boundary County, just south of the Canadian border.”

Another incident involved a bear killing a domestic pig; then four goats were killed nearby.

Idaho gave people affected electrical fencing, and they put up bear traps nearby.

This was the second bear that they euthanized in Boundary County in 2022. They euthanized both bears because of the livestock attacks.

Fish and Game has shared some advice with livestock owners in the area. The tips promote safety for both livestock and people.

Idaho Gives Advice to Those Who Own Livestock

Fish and Game gives advice in a press release.

“If you own livestock or property:

Electric fences are the most effective deterrent for grizzly bears. If you have livestock, secure them overnight in a barn, or corral them in an electrified fence.

Properly dispose of attractants, including trash, animal carcasses, compost, livestock feed and beehives.

Securely store food, garbage and other attractants in a bear-resistant place.

Keep pet food secured as you do your own. Bears like pet food as much as your pet does.

Avoid filling bird feeders until wintertime.

Do not bury or throw garbage into the nearby woods.

Make sure to clean your grills and keep them in a building, if possible.”

Tips for Recreating in Bear Country from Idaho Fish and Game

“If you are recreating in bear country:

Carry bear spray and know how to use it.

Don’t hike alone, if possible.

Look for bear sign or recent activity (tracks, scat, torn up logs and stumps)

While hiking, make plenty of noise to avoid surprising a bear.

Never approach bears, always stay at least 300 feet away.

Do not interrupt bear activities.

Never feed bears.

Never run if you encounter a bear.

Know the difference between a defensive encounter and a predatory encounter and how to respond in each situation.”

The Idaho Fish and Game have been monitoring the situation as it happens. Action has been taken for all scenarios of reported attacks. The press release also states that bears are quick learners, and stated that the state is there to help.