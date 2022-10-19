Idaho Residents Heard Bald Eagle ‘Crying’ After Tree Housing Its Nest Was Removed

The recent removal of a tree on private property in North Idaho has caused concern for neighbors as the tree reportedly contained a bald eagle’s nest.

“That’s where the nest used to be,” said Pat Volkar to news outlets. Volkar is a neighbor who could view the eagle’s nest from his den. “It’s like a little bit of magic has been taken away when they took that nest down.”

Uta Bone, the owner of the property, got a permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to have the tree removed. Before, tree experts concluded that the tree was to be a potential threat to her home.

Per reports, a tree service was in the process of removing the tree on Wednesday, Oct. 12, but abruptly quit when workers discovered the bald eagle’s nest. They told Bone they could not continue the removal until she received a permit.

According to On Call Tree Service lumberman Jimmy Dippolito, lightning had previously struck the conifer pine. The lightning had also damaged the tree’s top section. In addition, the large pine was within feet of Bone’s home and was a possible danger to her residence.

“Forty percent of the tree was basically compromised, to where if the wind came it could take that top off and either smash her and her house, or the eagles would go,” said Dippolito.

Property owner refuses to move into new home before tree gets removed

Bone had recently bought the home and was nervous about the damaged treetop being so close to her roof.

“The next storm (the top of the tree) would’ve possibly come down,” said Bone. “And we are not moving in this house before this tree is taken out.”

Loggers also told her neighbors the tree had a crack of nearly ten feet below the eagle’s nest. They also admitted they were surprised that part of the tree was in place.

Neighborhood residents concerned about losing bald eagle’s nest

“There’s been a lot of windstorms here recently, and that tree has withstood the test of time,” said Patrick Ender. He’s one of Bone’s neighbors who was troubled about losing the bald eagle’s nest.

Ender is among the many people in the neighborhood who enjoy the wonder and majesty of bald eagles taking up residence in their backyard.

In addition, the eagle’s splendor is also protected by the federal government under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. The act makes it illegal to remove bald or golden eagles. This also includes their nests or eggs, under Title 16, the conservation section of the U.S. Code. Those in violation can be fined up to $5,000 or spend a year in prison for a first offense.