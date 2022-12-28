Identities of Three People Who Fell Through Ice on Frozen Arizona Lake Released: Report

On the afternoon of Monday, December 26, a group of friends from Arizona was exploring a frozen lake near their home when the unthinkable happened. Three people, two men and a woman, fell through the ice while walking across the delicate frozen surface of Woods Canyon Lake.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the lake at around 3:30 pm, successfully recovering the woman’s body from the bone-chilling water. First responders did everything they could for the woman, performing life-saving measures in hopes to revive her. Their efforts were unsuccessful, however, and she was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

“Responding Deputies and Fire units were able to pull the female from the water and administer life-saving measures but were unsuccessful,” read a statement released by CCSO. “The search continues for the two male individuals.”

Unable to assist further that day, the deputies waited for the help of Gila County Sheriff’s Office Dive Units, who arrived at the lake on Tuesday around 1 pm. Using extensive cold water gear, the dive team recovered the other two bodies. The two men were identified as 49-year-old Narayana Muddana and 47-year-old Gokul Mediseti. The woman was identified as Haritha Muddana, Narayana’s wife. Gokul was a family friend.

Victims of Arizona Frozen Lake Leave Behind Two Young Children

Sadly, the Muddanas’ two young children, girls ages 7 and 12, were at the Arizona lake when their parents fell through the frozen surface. “It’s really unfortunate,” said Kishore Pittala, a longtime friend and neighbor of the family.

Pittala picked up the Muddana girls from a nearby hotel on Monday night and is now caring for them at his home until their grandparents are able to fly over from India. “They were in shock,” Pittala told 12News. “I could clearly see that in their faces, they were in shock.”

Family Friend Describes Details of Horrific Incident

As Kishore Pittala explained, Narayana and Haritha Muddana were great people and parents. The families moved within weeks of each other, becoming next-door neighbors and fast friends. Over the last year, the Pittalas and Muddanas have spent time together almost every day.

“I was literally shocked and shaken,” Pittala told Fox10. “I [wasn’t] able to speak. His kids and my kids go to the same school. He does morning rides, and I pick up the kids in the afternoon.”

“I’m still a little bit shocked, to be honest with you,” he continued. “So, I’m still looking at how these two kids… What’s their future? All that stuff. Most of the people are coming to see, to look after, and see the kids, how they are doing, and everything.”

According to Pittala, the group went to the frozen Arizona lake on a day trip. They were venturing out onto the frozen surface to take photos when the ice broke. Other members of the group, including Gokul, rushed to help, only to fall in themselves. “So in total, seven members, including two children, fell into the ice,” Pittala said. “One of the ladies pulled the two children and two of the adults came back on their own, but three were not able to make it out.”