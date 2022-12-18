Iguana Causes Another Power Outage in Florida Town, Third Time This Year

Earlier this month, an iguana caused a power outage in Lake Worth Beach, Florida – the third time this has happened in the city this year. According to city spokesman Ben Kerr, 1,400 customers were affected by the outage in Lake Worth Beach located in Palm County. The power was fortunately restored within 35 minutes, CNN reports.

On December 7, LWB Electric Utility tweeted that they were responding to an extensive power outage at the city’s 6th Ave Substation. Kerr bemoaned the frequency of iguana-induced power outages in the Sunshine State. “Every utility agency in Florida deals with this. It’s a nightmare,” Kerr said. “It’s happened three times this year because of iguanas” in Lake Worth Beach, he pointed out. “That’s down 50% from last year.”

The decrease in blackouts can be attributed by Kerr to the extra safety measures put in place at substations. According to Kerr, the city is always working on new projects to lessen future iguana outages. The reptile is a bigger threat to electrical equipment than birds or squirrels, according to Kerr, because iguanas are both extremely adept climbers and have large bodies. He said that iguanas, unlike birds, have the ability to connect two parts of the electrical system due to their tails and size. This was likely what caused the most recent power outage, he added.

Iguanas also pose a threat to native fauna

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, green iguanas are not originally from Florida but started appearing in the state during the 1960s. These reptiles likely escaped or were purposely released from captivity. Now they’re classified as an invasive species because of their negative impacts on native wildlife. On private property, people are legally allowed to kill these animals in a humane way.

Home and business owners often find green iguanas to be a nuisance as they destroy vegetation in landscapes. These reptiles are especially found in trees with leaves or flowers. However, they will eat almost any fruit (except citrus) or vegetable. Green iguanas’ digging habits not only cause problems for the environment but also wreak havoc on infrastructure. These burrows can lead to the erosion and collapse of sidewalks, foundations, seawalls, berms, and canal banks. In addition to polluting the water, green iguanas may also dirty docks, moored boats, seawalls, and pool platforms with their waste regularly.

Green iguanas are mostly herbivores, as researchers discovered when they found the remains of tree snails in their stomachs. This suggests that green iguanas could pose a risk to already native and endangered species of tree snails. In Bahia Honda State Park, green iguanas have consumed nicker beans. The Miami Blue butterfly is endangered, and this plant serves as its host. Green iguanas can spread salmonella bacteria to humans by contaminated water or surfaces they have come into contact with.