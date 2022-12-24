Illegal Baiting, Guiding Operation in Kentucky Results in Major Fines

Hunters across the country know that Kentucky has some top-notch whitetail hunting. This means that some folks are willing to bend the law to bag a big buck. For some, it means doing a little run-of-the-mill poaching. Some folks, though, are going a bit further. Earlier this month, employees of a Kentucky-based outfitter found themselves answering charges of illegal baiting among others.

According to Field & Stream, four Kentucky men and one man from New Jersey received a grand total of $70,000 in fines. Charges against the Calloway County, Kentucky-based Snipe Creek Outfitters include illegal baiting in a chronic wasting disease surveillance zone and unlicensed guiding.

Kentucky-Based Outfitter Hit with Illegal Baiting, Unlicensed Guide Charges

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources released a statement about the charges. That statement points out that Carl Doron of Murray, Kentucky is the primary offender in the case. Doron owns and operates Snipe Creek Outfitters. His employees and partners were also charged. Assistant attorney for Calloway County, Casey Nabor, said that this is the biggest wildlife violation case in the area in recent memory. “It was a big deal here. One defendant had around 100 charges,” he said. Nabor added that they hope the charges will serves as a deterrent to others.

Doron received 97 charges. The Kentucky-based outfitter pled guilty to several counts of illegal baiting and guiding without a license. Doron also received the bulk of the fines. His share totaled $50,500. Additionally, he has 360 days in county jail hanging over his head for the next two years.

Calloway County conservation officer B.J. Morris served as the lead investigator on the case. He told Field & Stream that Doron has been operating Snipe Creek without the proper licensing for more than two years.

Morris notes that he’s seen some evidence and received reports that the Kentucky-based outfitter is still guiding and baiting. He added that Doron started working on getting a license to guide during the investigation. “He feels like he’s probably OK to operate because he’s sent all his money in and he thinks he should be approved… I just know that his paperwork has been processed, and we are currently working on getting that fixed and letting him know it will not be approved.”

Illegal Baiting

Hunting deer over bait is popular – and legal – in many states. Baiting is even legal in some parts of Kentucky. However, the practice was outlawed in several Kentucky counties last year. Calloway, Fulton, Hickman, and Graves counties outlawed the baiting after chronic wasting disease was discovered in neighboring counties in Tennessee.

According to the press release, “Although CWD has not been detected in Kentucky, the proximity of the disease’s occurrence in northwestern Tennessee requires special regulations in these counties per Kentucky’s CWD response plan.”