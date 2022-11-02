Illegal Moose Shooting Under Investigation by Idaho Wildlife Officers

Idaho Fish and Game conservation officials are asking for the public’s help regarding the illegal shooting of a bull moose. This killing, the Fish and Game offers note occurred about a mile from the Cabin creek area. The moose was found dead by the officials late last week on October 28 after calls came in reporting the incident. The area where the bull moose met its end is located within Idaho’s Unit 32A. This area also encompasses the counties of Adams, Gem, Valley, and Washington Counties.

Fish and Game Officers Collecting Evidence of Illegal Shooting

According to reports, conservation officer Ben Hurd responded to the report of the dead, mature bull moose. The officials collected evidence at the scene. Officers are also conducting a necropsy investigation. So far, these tactics have determined that the animal was shot a few days before the reports came to the agency.

Additionally, there are reports that the officials have received a tip regarding a vehicle that was spotted in the area at or around the time the moose was shot. This vehicle, officers report is noted to be a black, four-door flatbed pickup truck. The reports also note that the vehicle has license plates from Idaho’s Valley County or Owyhee County.

Information that leads to charges filed against the perpetrators would be eligible for a reward from the Citizens Against Poaching program, the investigation officials note. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Information can also be reported online. All information with remain anonymous.

Maine Moose Face Unusual Threat As Milder Temps Take Over

A shorter winter season in the woodlands all across the Maine area is creating a big problem for the moose population, experts say. This comes as ticks remain active much longer than usual in warmer weather. A Nasdaq.com report notes that the woodland ticks killed nearly 90% of Maine moose calves just last year.

“We’ve seen that areas with lower moose density tend to have healthier moose with fewer ticks,” notes Moose Biologist Lee Kantar. Kantar is helming a study investigating increasing the moose harvesting season. This would allow hunters the opportunity to help combat these issues.

“The ticks can’t survive without a host,” the biologist explains. This tactic, experts note, could help to curb the number of ticks in the region. It could even set an example for other regions facing similar concerns.