Illinois Firefighters Rescue Dog From Frozen Pond

Illinois firefighters recently rescued a dog from a freezing pond and later returned the animal to its appreciative owner.

Before, the dog had plunged through the ice on a retention pond. After it fell, the dog’s owner tried to rescue the animal. However, another bystander told the owner it was too dangerous to attempt a rescue.

Then, firefighters wearing exposure suits arrived and were able to rescue the dog and pull him to shore. However, once they got the dog to land, they determined he showed signs of hypothermia and was very weak. The owner later took the dog to a veterinarian. Now, firefighters say the dog is doing much better.

While accidents can happen, experts recommend never jumping into icy water if your pet falls through the ice. Instead, there are other steps you can take to rescue your pet.

First, pet owners should immediately call 911, and your local fire department will arrive with the necessary equipment and flotation devices to perform the rescue. In addition, they have blankets and emergency supplies to give your pet after they pull it from the water.

What to do if your dog falls through ice

Secondly, pet owners should find something to throw or reach. Dogs are typically good at holding onto the edge of the ice to keep from going underwater. While this may be difficult, they should be able to hold on until first responders arrive. While waiting, you can throw your pet a type of flotation device. Experts say if you can find something with rope, your pet has a better chance of grabbing onto it and getting out of the water.

If you can’t locate a flotation device, a branch, ladder, or long pole may be your next best option.

In addition, it’s best to do everything you can to keep them from swimming. While you may feel inclined to call your pet to lead them somewhere, swimming will only cause them to lose body heat. So instead, try to keep them as still as possible and wait until first responders arrive.

Experts also reiterate that owners should never, under any circumstances, enter the water to try and save their pet. If they do this, rescuers may risk their lives trying to save you and your dog. Instead, follow their instructions and do what they tell you.

After your dog is rescued, you’ll probably need to take your dog to an emergency vet if your dog is in critical condition. However, regardless of your dog’s medical condition, you should schedule an appointment with your regular vet.