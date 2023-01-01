Illinois Residents Return Home to Find Deer in Their Apartment

Residents of Dixon, Illinois returned home to find a broken window and a deer in their apartment. Immediately, the residents notified the police. Local police were skeptical at first, not knowing whether the call was real.

Dixon Police Officer Carlos Farias questioned if what was going on was valid. “

“The deer broke into the apartment window… I’m thinking, like, ‘is this really happening right now,’” he said.

According to Farias, who has worked with Dixon PD for four years, these calls are common. However, normally the calls about animals concern cats, dogs, or snakes. Occasionally, someone will call about a bat. But they’ve never received a call about a deer.

“I’m from Texas. That never happens down there, but here, first time for me, and sounded like first time that anybody has heard of it for our department as well,” Farias said.

When police entered the apartment, they found the deer hiding between the bed and nighstand. Farias ended up wrestling with the deer before officers could remove it from the apartment.

Farias tells his story below.

Police Officer Describes Corralling Deer Before Releasing It Back to Wilderness

“The deer was destroying the person’s apartment bedroom, and I felt like I had to get it out of there, you know, do the right thing and get it out of there before it finished destroying anything else,” he said. “Most animals, they always have a collar and this how you control them, right, so I figured if I grabbed from the neck I can somewhat control it, but when it started kicking, that’s when I picked it up from its neck.”

After they had contained the animal, they then released it back into the woods nearby.

“When you’re in a bind and need help, call us, we will try to help you out,” Farias said. “That’s how they felt. They needed help, they didn’t know what to do, so they called us.”

Dixon Police theorize that the deer was looking for food. However, they ask all local residents to call the department first if any animal breaks into their home.

Dixon, Illinois is home to around 15,733 people. The town is known for being the boyhood home of President Ronald Reagan. In 1984, President Reagan celebrated his birthday in his hometown during his first term. The town held a parade for the then-president. According to the town’s website, Reagan lived in the town from age 9-22. Ronald Reagan’s boyhood home is preserved and currently operates as museum, equipped with a visitor’s center and gift shop.

Deer encounters with humans have become increasingly common across the country in recent years. In many cases, the increase in encounters can be attributed to human development across formerly wild areas.