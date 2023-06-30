Immense Yellowstone bison warns tourists in close-call footage

Tail up. Head shaking. Rapid pawing. This enormous bison bull issues every warning as Yellowstone National Park visitors stand feet away.

With phones and cameras in-hand, multiple individuals are seen ignoring the bull’s first warning signs. This is unsurprising, unfortunately, given these visitors’ willingness to stand so close to wild giants in the first place.

In footage submitted to Tourons of Yellowstone by Dylan Hudson, the leading bull on display is particularly agitated, and rightfully so. A line of cars, or “bison jam” has built up in his path as he attempts to graze. And as two men stand directly within striking range, the bison prepares to mow them down.

In such an event, survival is unlikely. Immense bulls like this weigh 2,000 pounds – a full ton. They toss each other with ease, and send anything smaller flying – or to an early grave. One of the Yellowstone tourists finally realizes he is in imminent danger, and moves to the other side of his vehicle with a wide grin. It is frustrating to watch:

“One of these days another touron will be flung up into the air! Keep 25 yards from the bison! Also, do not stop in the road, see how that car stops in the road for no reason? And there is a pullout right there! Pull over off the road completely or move TF on, stop holding others hostage!” Tourons of Yellowstone

EXPLAINED: Yellowstone bison’s warning displays and behavior

Our great North American bison (Bison bison) communicate agitation and discomfort in a multitude of ways. Both bulls and cows (male and female) will posture when sensing potential threats. This can turn into bull vs bull during the rut (mating season). Or, it can be a bulls vs strange human approaching from a Yellowstone road for photos.

Doing so is illegal for both visitor safety and wildlife safety. All Yellowstone National Park visitors are required to stay at least 25 yards (23 m) from bison at all times.

As for posturing, this term refers to the body language and physical positioning that an animal adopts to convey intent. Most often, the term is used to signify agitation or aggression. This is crucial for us humans to recognize.

In the Yellowstone footage above, filmed earlier this June, the bison postures in multiple ways:

Head Displays: Bison will shake their heads from side to side rapidly when agitated. They’ll often raise their heads high in the air, positioning their horns forward, too. Both are warning signals, as is a bobbing of the head up and down.

Tail Rising: When bison are disturbed or threatened, they raise their tail. This can be a slight rise at the base of the tail, or raising the entire appendage as straight up as it will go. This looks highly unnatural and is an unmistakable sign of agitation. Flicking or swift motion of the tail is also common.

Pawing: This is a classic sign of agitation mostly all ungulates (hooved mammals) employ. It’s that iconic scruffing of the ground, usually accompanied by a lowering of the head before charging.

False Charges: Bison also perform false or mock charges as a warning display, and they often follow pawing. This involves running toward a perceived threat and abruptly stopping or veering off before making contact. It is, in every sense, a bluff worth heeding. False charges are meant to intimidate and deter rather than obliterate. But if the threat doesn’t respond, a true charge can follow.

Vocalizations: Bison produce multiple vocalizations to express warning. Low-frequency grunts, snorts, and growls all communicate agitation or alert.

Back in January, a similar incident was filmed that shows a bison’s false charge towards visitors that are entirely too close. Watch it at the link above for a look at this behavior.

Our previous coverage of warning behavior of bison in Yellowstone National Park contains more information.

Be safe out there, Outsiders!