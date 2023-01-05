Indiana Angler Catches Two Record-Breaking Fish During Same Trip

An Indiana angler has an amazing story that will last a lifetime after catching not one but two record-breaking fish during the same fishing trip.

Scott Skafar had his stroke of luck while boating on Lake Michigan off of a marina in Portage on New Year’s Eve. After spending quite some time on the water, he snagged his first catch of the day, a burbot, which is a type of freshwater cod that looks similar to a catfish.

It wasn’t until he reeled in his second burbot that he realized he made history.

“The first one, I really didn’t think nothing of it,” Skafar told McClatchy News. “[I] just kind of caught the fish, and we put it in the live well for a while.”

When he looked at the second fish, he thought, “Wow, these are really, really big burbot!” So, “for the heck of it,” he looked up the state record.

One Fish Beat the Standing Record by More Than 2 Pounds

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources showed that before Skafar’s two fish, the standing burbot record was 7 pounds, 11 ounces. A man named Larry Malicki caught the champion in Lake Michigan in 1990. Skafar’s fish weighed in at 9 pounds, 8 ounces. And the second weighed 10 pounds, 2 ounces.

The angler originally wasn’t going to bother going through the submission process because wanted to “just keep fishing.” But his friend convinced him to change his mind. So Skafar headed to a grocery store that had a certified scale and the designated amount of witnesses. Then he sent all of the information to the Department of Natural Resources. Soon after the department said, “congratulations!” and confirmed he did everything properly.

“I’ve been fishing all my life, and it never dawned on me that I would catch a state record burbot ‘cause it’s kind of a rare fish,” he said after sharing that the whole experience was “definitely rewarding.”

Skafar explained himself as a lifelong “avid fisherman” who tried to catch every species he can. So getting two rare fish in one day was “exciting” and not just for him.

“It seems like the people around me, family and friends, they’re almost more excited than I am,” he continued. “Now that I know that there’s several [burbot] out there, I’m kind of eager to see if I can break my own record. I feel that now that the ball is rolling … [the record] is gonna be broken a lot quicker.”