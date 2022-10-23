Indiana Duck Hunter Makes Gruesome Discovery, Finds Human Remains

Investigators are trying to identify human remains found by a duck hunter in northern Indiana on Saturday. According to the Indiana Department of Conservation, the waterfowl hunter searched for a downed duck at around 7 a.m. when they stumbled upon the remains.

Investigators said the hunter discovered what appeared to be bone jutting out from a piece of clothing in a marsh area in Griffith, Indiana.

Immediately the hunter dialed 911 to inform emergency dispatchers of what he’d found. Conservation officers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office dive team worked to recover the remains later that day.

Later, investigators said they were only partial remains but confirmed they were human.

However, per the Indiana DNR, investigators have yet to identify the remains. At this time, it’s also unclear how the victim passed away.

The investigation is currently being handled by Indiana conservation and Griffith police officers.

In Tallahassee, Florida, someone recently found the skeletal remains of someone. Now, officials believe those remains are those of a Florida father. According to reports, the father-of-four was last seen over a year ago, per police.

Human remains found in Florida, Texas

Earlier this week, a group of people found the skeletal human remains just before 3 p.m. on Monday. According to police, the area is a “heavily wooded area.”

Police also say that “preliminary findings” reveal that the remains are those of Jason Winoker. Winoker was first reported as missing last year.

Winoker, who was 52 years old at the time he went missing, was last seen by loved ones in the early morning hours of Aug. 17, 2021, per a report filed with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

According to reports, he was last seen at a hotel less than half a mile from where authorities found his remains.

Per a CBS affiliate WCTV of Tallahassee, Winoker and his wife drove from Tampa to Tallahassee to drop off one of their four children at Florida State University.

According to WCTV, Winoker’s wife said her husband woke up disoriented at around 1 a.m., grabbed his wallet and keys, and left their hotel room without taking his phone.

An official for the Tallahassee Medical Examiner said the investigation remains open and directed questions to the police department.

In Houston, family members recently discovered skeletal remains at a relative’s home. Now, authorities believe they belong to someone they haven’t heard from since February.

On Friday, Sheriff’s deputies and investigators were called to a home in the area. The sheriff later explained in a tweet what the family did that led to the horrific discovery.

“Family members conducted a welfare check and discovered the skeletal remains believed to be of an adult male family member,” Gonzalez tweeted. “The male resided at the location with his wife, both are older adults.”