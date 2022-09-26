indiana-man-reportedly-drowns-after-getting-tangled-in-fishing-line

An Indiana man’s body has been found at Shadyside Lake. The man drowned while swimming across the lake after getting entangled.

Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources shared a release about the man’s death. The 24-year-old was swimming across the lake with someone when he disappeared. According to Wane, several witnesses reported hearing the man shout that he was tangled in something before going under water.

When his body was found, it was partially tangled in fishing line.

Man in Florida Drowns Following Alligator Attack

A man in Florida also recently drowned, sadly. The man was attacked by an alligator. The accident happened back in May, and his body was found shortly after. However, just last week his official cause of death was released.

Sean McGuinness, 47, died by drowning after the attack. The Largo police believe that the man was searching for frisbees from the lake that he could exchange for money. When his body was found, it was reported that both of his arms and portions of his left leg were missing. According to the toxicology report, cocaine was in his system at the time of death.

According to Bay News 9, “The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) authorized trappers to remove two gators from the lake in June, but necropsies proved the animals weren’t involved in the attack.”

President Biden Declares State of Emergency in Florida

President Biden declared a state of emergency in Florida ahead of the Tropical Storm/ now Hurricane Ian.

According to the release on the White House’s website: “The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the counties of Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, and St. Lucie and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida.”

Now, days later, Ian has reached Hurricane levels, and is rapidly heading towards the state.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty provided more information.

“A quick uptick in strengthening is expected early this week as Ian moves into the western Caribbean, where low wind shear and very warm water are in place. This will raise the likelihood of significant impacts in the western Caribbean, and eventually the United States,” he said. “By Tuesday, Ian may be a dangerous major hurricane.”

The governor encourages residents to prepare for the impact of the storm.