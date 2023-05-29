‘Influencer’s illegal stunt with bison sees her dubbed ‘Queen Touron of Yellowstone’

In one of the most baffling “touron” videos to come out of Yellowstone, a young woman stands directly in front of a bison bull‘s face to snap selfies.

“She was trying to pet it,” Yellowstone National Park visitor A. Quan says of what he saw. “It was insane.”

Quan was at the park’s Biscuit Basin when he spotted the woman directly approach a 2,000+ pound bison bull. The bull appears tranquil as he rests, chewing cud and minding his own business. And as his footage shows, the woman stood “inches” from the bison, which is a crime in national parks. All for a series of selfies.

“Her arrogance was so infuriating. People were telling her to move away and she kept posing for like 10 minutes,” Quan adds.

“Queen Touron of Yellowstone,” he dubs her in kind. It’s an apt moniker, as this Yellowstone visitor shows no respect for wildlife, national parks, or the laws that protect each and herself. It is, unfortunately, as off-putting as it sounds:

Tourons of Yellowstone shared Quan’s footage over the weekend. More than 600,000 people have watched it in the hours since, and the comments are flooded with baffled viewers.

“People should be arrested for this. Ignorance like this is why people continue to get hurt,” one follower, Bobby, replies.

“Does anyone ever get banned from national parks for this type of behavior? Serious question,” Ashley F. echoes.

Others ask the same question, and fortunately the answer is yes.

Approaching bison or any wildlife in Yellowstone National Park can result in jail time, park banning, and steep fines

Yellowstone National Park requires by law that visitors keep a minimum distance of 25 yards between themselves and wildlife at all times. This includes bison and elk. Predators like bears and wolves require a far greater 100 yards.

Failure to do so can result in steep fines (up to $5,000) and jail time ranging from months to a year. Park officials also ban individuals who break park regulations, typically for a year. But more importantly, failing to abide by park regulations can also end in severe injury or death.

In 2022, three severe Yellowstone bison gorings happened within a month of each other. All visitors were lucky to live, with some requiring life-altering surgery. This year, a Yellowstone visitor was gored by bison during an attempted photo, similar to the footage above.

No matter the animal, nor how “calm” they appear (like the bison bull above), the wildlife of Yellowstone National Park is wild, period. Like us humans, each animal holds a unique disposition and personality. It is impossible to predict what wildlife will do in any given situation. This woman could have died instantly, and her behavior encourages others to put themselves at the same rist.

For more on Yellowstone park wildlife and safety, see Outsider’s extensive guide to Yellowstone wildlife next.