Injured Bald Eagle Escapes Crate, Is Safely Recovered From Baseball Field

An injured bald eagle escaped from its cage at a bird conservancy on Monday. The incident occurred as the bird was being transferred for treatment.

Luckily, the escaped eagle has been located.

Bird conservancy Last Chance Forever reports that they recaptured their eagle Tuesday morning on a baseball field. The field lies about a mile away from their headquarters near 281 & Wurzbach Pkwy.

The eagle is now safely at Last Chance Forever without any incident to the bird.

“Many thanks to all our friends for keeping an eye out for the eagle. Caring and help like yours is how we are able to keep getting sick, injured, and orphaned birds of prey back in the wild for over 40 years,” Last Chance Forever shared in a Facebook post which can be viewed below.

Luckily, this bald eagle didn’t re-injure itself in the process. Bird conservancies like Last Chance Forever help ensure that bald eagles remain a vibrant part of our ecosystem. In fact, bald eagles almost went extinct not so long ago.

In the late 20th century, bald eagles were on the brink of local extinction within the contiguous United States. However, through conservation efforts, populations have since recovered.

The species was removed from the U.S. government’s list of endangered species on July 12, 1995. It was transferred to the list of threatened species. Then, the bald eagle was removed from the List of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife in the contiguous states on June 28, 2007.

Bald Eagles No Longer Considered Endangered Thanks to Conservation Efforts

The largest eagles are from Alaska. Large females here may weigh more than 15 lbs. and span 8 ft. 0 in. across the wings.

Bald eagles get their names “bald” from an older meaning of the word which means “white headed.” The adult eagle is brown with a white head and tail. Both sexes contain the same plumage. However, female bald eagles are about 25 percent larger than the males.

Bald eagles normally require older and mature pockets of hardwood or coniferous trees. In these trees, they’ll nest, roost, and perch, peering for food.

When scouting trees, tree species aren’t as important to the eagles as the tree’s height, location, and even composition. An abundance of mostly large trees surrounding a body of water is the ideal habitat for a bald eagle. The chosen trees should have good visibility and must be over 66 ft tall. They prefer an open structure and close proximity to prey.

However, some bald eagles live in swampier areas in the country. If located in standing water, the nest can be located fairly low, around 20 ft above the ground.

Now, on more typical nesting grounds, there’s a wide range for these nests. They can stand as short as 52 feet off the ground all the way up to 125 feet off the ground.