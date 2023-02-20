Injured Bald Eagle Learns to Fly Again With the Help of West Virginia Avian Center

Everybody loves a good comeback story. As an overall species, the bald eagle’s comeback from the brink of extinction is one of the greatest conservation stories in American history. The story of this individual bald eagle’s successful recovery is pretty epic too, though. According to Fox News, the bird was hunting over farmland near the West Virginia town of Greenville last year. That’s when it flew into a farmer’s fence. It became entangled in wires and struggled to break free before breaking a wing. The bird also had a bad case of lead poisoning.

The injured bird was discovered by farm employees. They contacted the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources. One of the state’s Natural Resources Police Officers named J.C. Wheeler responded to the situation. He was able to carefully untangle the bird without causing further damage. He then took it to the Three Rivers Avian Center about 25 miles away.

Wendy Perrone, the executive director of the Avian Center was not optimistic about the bird’s recovery. “When I first saw the extent of the eagle’s injuries — the broken bone and all that lacerated tissue — I didn’t know if he would make it.” A blood sample also revealed heavy levels of lead present in the bird. “There was enough lead in his system to make him very sick,” she said. She thought the best-case scenario was that the bird’s life could be saved but it would never fly again. While the rescued bird remains in captivity, he is indeed getting airborne again though.

After Breaking Wing In October, Eagle Takes Flight Again

Three Rivers Avian Center continued to post updates on the bird’s progress on their Facebook page over the last few months. Followers even named the eagle Monroe IV. Recently though, the bird excitedly took flight again after months of being sidelined and doubts about its ability to ever fly again. The very same Natural Resources Officer who helped rescue the bird also helped it take its first public flight since the incident.

J.C. Wheeler opened the latch to the bird’s cage in front of a crowd of onlookers at the Avian Center. The bird flapped out of the box, cruised at a low altitude across the sky above a section of a lake, and then disappeared into a forested section of the aviary enclosure. Though the bird will remain in captivity, he’s still got it pretty good. “Here, he’ll have plenty to eat and lots of buddies to hang out with,” Perrone said. “He hasn’t established a territory yet, so he’ll have some time to jazz around and see where he wants to be,” said Wendy Perrone.

The Bird Required A Two Hour Operation To Save Its Wing

All things considered, the eagle is lucky that things turned out the way they did. The bird was fortunate that it was discovered before being tangled in the fence for too long. After being rescued from the field, the bird required a two-hour surgery to save its wing. A pin was placed in the eagle’s wing for a few months. That pin was removed in early December, and then rehabilitation began immediately. By January the bird was flying laps in an enclosed flyway to build up its wing muscles. Meanwhile, a series of calcium-disodium injunctions helped the eagle rid its body of the toxins from lead poisoning. The bird may never be as wild as it once was, but its comeback story is nonetheless inspiring.

Eagle Population Getting Bigger And Bigger In West Virginia

As bald eagles started making their epic conservation comeback across the country, the first eagle nest was documented in the early 1980s in a remote canyon on the South Branch of the Potomac River. While eagle sightings were extremely rare 20 years ago, there are now more than 200 nesting pairs of eagles in West Virginia these days. “You’re in eagle country now,” Perrone said. Their nests span along the shorelines of every major waterway in the state. During one 2023 survey, an estimated 79 eagles were spotted in just the Greenbrier River and New River watersheds.