injured-bald-eagle-rescued-near-georgia-boat-ramp

A bald eagle found injured in Lincoln County, Georgia late last week is now recuperating nicely. The bird was rescued by an official with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Reports of a broken-down bird near a public boat ramp at Clarks Hill Lake began to surface on Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, a rescuer was able to safely capture the eagle and move it to a wildlife rehabilitator for evaluation and care. WSB-TV in Atlanta has the original story, as well as a photograph of the lucky eagle and the rescuer.

Wildlife officials with the state reiterated that wild animals are very resilient. In most cases, they heal from injuries without human intervention. It’s typically best to leave them alone and not attempt to help. Injured animals are more prone to try and defend themselves by being aggressive towards people. Only authorities like the conservation professional who corraled the injured eagle and the caretakers at the facility they moved it to are licensed to rehabilitate injured wild animals.

Another Eagle In Georgia Recently Needed Assistance

This isn’t the first story about a bald eagle in Georgia needing assistance that recently made the news though. Another bald eagle was recently discovered with a broken wing and injured eye in the Atlanta area. The bird was rescued after being found at Panola State Park. The eagle is now recovering at the AWARE Wildlife Center in DeKalb County. Because of the extent of the bird’s injuries, it’s unlikely to ever be released back into the wild. It will instead spend the rest of its days at a wildlife center or raptor rehabilitation facility. That’s a far better fate than the bald eagle that recently died during surgery after being shot in Wisconsin though.

Bald Eagle Shot In Wisconsin Dies During Surgery

Veterinary surgeons in Wisconsin did everything they possibly could to save a bald eagle that was senselessly shot on private land outside of Milwaukee earlier this month. Sadly though, the afflicted bird went into cardiac arrest during emergency surgery. It did not survive. Authorities are still seeking information about who to hold accountable for the shooting of our national bird. The species and their nests are protected under laws like the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, which makes shooting one a very serious federal offense.

Investigation Ongoing In Minnesota Regarding Poisoned Bald Eagles

There is also currently an ongoing investigation in Minnesota related to the mass poisoning of bald eagles at a landfill outside of St. Paul. Authorities stumbled upon the 13 sick birds in early December, 3 of which died shortly after being discovered. The 10 surviving birds were moved to the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center for emergency veterinary care and monitoring. Tests conducted on the birds revealed that someone laced animal carcasses in the landfill with a chemical known as pentobarbital, which is used by vets to euthanize pets. The birds that survived the initial poisoning are due to be released back into the wild any day now.