Insect Species Unseen For 50 Years Rediscovered At Arkansas Walmart

In 2012 a man named Michael Skvarla went on down to the local Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was just trying to pick up a jug of milk. A big ole bottle of 2% or Vitamin D wasn’t all he got though. He uncovered a giant flying ancient insect that looks like it was straight out of Jurassic Park. The guy who discovered the bug also just happened to be the director of Penn State University’s Insect Identification Lab. He said the discovery was a moment he’ll never forget. CBS News recently shared the story.

Skvarla said he “was walking into Walmart to get milk and I saw this huge insect on the side of the building. I thought it looked interesting. So I put it in my hand and did the rest of my shopping with it between my fingers. I got home, mounted it, and promptly forgot about it for almost a decade.” He originally misidentified the bug as a different, less notable species. He then added it to his insect collection and didn’t think much about it again.

8 Years Later The Guy Realized How Special The Old Bug He Found Was

Skvarla was teaching an online class on insect biodiversity and evolution. He and his students were examining the bug when they started to realize it wasn’t what they thought it was. “We were watching what Dr. Skvarla saw under his microscope. And he’s talking about the features and then just kinda stops. We all realized together that the insect was not what it was labeled and was in fact a super-rare giant lacewing,” said Cody Mathis, one of the students in the class. “I still remember the feeling. It was so gratifying to know that the excitement doesn’t dim, and the wonder isn’t lost. Here we were making a true discovery in the middle of an online lab course.”

Giant lacewings were once common across the entire North American continent, but by the 1950s the insect had pretty much disappeared.“It was one of those experiences you don’t expect to have in a prerequisite lab course,” said Louis Nastasi, another student in the class. “Here we were, just looking at specimens to identify them, and all of a sudden, out of nowhere, this incredible new record pops up.”

The cause of the bug’s decline remains a mystery, but speculation includes pollution, predation, and changes to the environment and soil. The bug found in Arkansas was the first specimen of the insect seen in more than 50 years. “This discovery suggests there may be relictual populations of this large, charismatic insect yet to be discovered. It could have been 100 years since it was even in this area — and it’s been years since it’s been spotted anywhere near it. The next closest place that they’ve been found was 1,200 miles away, so very unlikely it would have traveled that far,” he said.