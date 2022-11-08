Instagram Influencer Slammed for Photos Walking on Yellowstone’s Grand Prismatic: PHOTO

If anyone’s ever been to Yellowstone, America’s oldest national park, you know the environment is stunningly beautiful. From wondrous geysers to natural hot springs to its variety of wildlife— there are so many elements to see. However, some people get things confused when visiting. The park is for seeing, and that’s it.

Sadly, it seems like every day, we get new reports of dim-witted tourists who want to get up close and personal with nature, even if it costs them their lives. In this instance, it’s no different.

Thanks to the popular Instagram account, ‘Tourons of Instagram,’ they featured a barefooted woman who appears to be walking on Yellowstone’s Grand Prismatic Springs. Check out the ignorant pic below.

It’s also noteworthy that the moronic tourist in the pic is reportedly an Instagram influencer who boasts over half-a-million followers on the platform. While her actions are entirely inexcusable, it makes it all the more shameful, considering this person reaches so many people on Instagram. Hopefully, her followers won’t follow suit.

Yellowstone is a place that should always be respected and admired from a safe distance

We get it— you want the IG pic and the likes. However, is it really worth the hefty fine that could come with it? Let alone your life?

After ‘Tourons’ posted the pic, people flooded the comments section. Most of them disapproved of her actions, with some even tagging the woman and calling her out directly. While we don’t know what happened to the Instagram user, she apparently deleted the rage-inducing picture.

However, she should’ve used one horrifying incident in Yellowstone as a cautionary tale before she decided to wade barefoot into the spring. In August, we reported that Yellowstone officials found part of a human foot in a shoe floating in a hot spring.

They later investigated the incident and found no foul play. However, the statement did not disclose details about how the death occurred or the victim’s identity. Park officials later recovered the shoe from the park’s Abyss Pool after an employee saw it floating.

According to park officials, Abyss Pool is 53 feet deep, and the temperature is about 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Park visitors are warned to stay on the boardwalks and trails in thermal areas, where some pools and springs have a paper-thin, breakable crust covering the scorching and sometimes acidic water.

At least 22 people have died from hot spring-related injuries in and around the 3,471-square-mile park since 1890. The most recent fatality occurred in June 2016 when a man from Oregon left a boardwalk in the park’s Norris Geyser Basin, slipped on gravel, and fell into a boiling, acidic spring.