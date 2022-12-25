intense-buffalo-blizzard-results-in-multiple-deaths-on-christmas-day

Buffalo, New York is in the midst of one of the worst blizzards the city has ever seen, and on Christmas Day, the winter storms have brought the death count to seven people.

Yesterday, hundreds of motorists hunkered down in their vehicles on Buffalo streets as the blizzard raged on, causing whiteout conditions that forced folks to stay put. Unfortunately, while waiting out the storm and waiting for help, several people lost their lives.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reported that overnight, the death toll rose from three to seven people as snow accumulation reached nearly four feet. Poloncarz explained that some of these victims were in their cars while others were in snowbanks, likely looking for refuge.

The death toll from the Buffalo blizzard may still rise before the holiday ends.

“This is not the Christmas any of us hoped for nor expected, but try to have as merry a Christmas as possible today,” Poloncarz said on Twitter on Sunday. “My deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones.”

“This will go down in history as Buffalo’s most devastating storm. This one is for the ages and we’re still in the middle of it,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.

Blizzard May Bring Additional Two Feet of Snow to Buffalo on Christmas Day

And the Buffalo blizzard hasn’t finished its path of destruction yet. According to National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Rich Otto, the city may see one to two more feet of snow before Monday morning.

“I guess you can say in some ways, the worst of it is over but there’s still some pretty significant snowfall that’s ongoing around the Buffalo region today,” Otto said.

In the meantime, Buffalo residents will just have to wait out the weather until the blizzard as best as they can.

“In Buffalo, this storm will likely at least jump near the top of the list of worst blizzards in the city’s history, if not even becoming the worst,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said. “Four to 6 feet of snow will fall by Sunday and coupled with wind gusts approaching hurricane force [74 mph or greater] to create enormous drifts and impossible travel.”