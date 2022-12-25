Intense Video Shows Woman’s Dangerously Close Encounter With Lightning Strike

A woman near St. Petersburg walked out to her balcony to take a video of the intense storm raging across the skies, but she got a little closer to the action than she had hoped. Just a few feet from where she stood, a blinding bolt of lightning struck the ground.

Brittany Labonte was the Floridian behind the terrifying encounter. At the time, she was in Madeira Beach when the thunderstorm moved in from the Gulf of Mexico.

“So, I was just standing outside of my room just to get a look at the storm, and it really came out of nowhere,” Labonte said.

According to Labonte’s estimate, the lightning bolt hit the ground just 50 feet from her stance. Thankfully, besides a bit of rumbling below her feet, she didn’t experience any effects from the electricity.

“We got lucky, very lucky,” stated Labonte.

While Labonte was counting her blessings, a tornado had actually formed in Petersburg as a result of the massive storms. The National Weather Service confirmed that the tornado was an EF-1 with 100 mph winds. It had even damaged a few roofs and trees in the city.

“There’s been scattered reports of damage, but fortunately nothing as widespread as what was reported over other portions of the Southeast,” a meteorologist at the NWS office in the Tampa region said, per New York Post.

Dad Revives Daughter Struck by Lightning Thanks to Sitcom Scene

Earlier this year, a father and his daughter had another very close call with a lightning storm. Just a few months ago, 12-year-old Arizona native Ella Jorgensen was struck by lightning, and her father lept into action to save her.

Ella’s heart had stopped three times, and each time, Steven Jorgensen, a military veteran, resuscitated her using CPR. But it wasn’t his combat training that helped him in the situation – it was a scene from a sitcom.

“Trying to keep calm over the whole situation, the scene from The Office, the CPR training scene. [It] kicked in my head, and you can hear me singing the Bee Gees ‘Staying Alive’ as I’m giving her resuscitation,” he explained.

Ella has since recovered from the incident and is happy to now have a unique story to tell her friends.