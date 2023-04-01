Internet Devolves Into Unnecessary Turmoil About Python Spotted Crossing The Road In Everglades National Park

Outdoor life recently shared the story of a gigantic Burmese Python slithering across a paved road in the Florida Everglades. The ecologically destructive and widely spreading python invasion continues to make news and stir up controversy in the Sunshine State. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission actually encourages and incentivizes the unwelcome reptilian invaders to be exterminated if possible. As the presence of pythons continues to grow throughout the state, seemingly everyone online has an opinion about it. When they all get together to voice those opinions in the wild world that is the modern internet, controversy tends to ensue and the conversation usually devolves away from meaningful dialogue.

The scope of recommendations from various internet users with opinions ranged from reasonable to totally insane. Some people were even upset that the lady didn’t just run the snake over with her car. Florida wildlife experts actually recommended that if a python is causing damage or threatening people or property, then the most effective means to dispatch a snake that big is shooting it in the head with a firearm.

In this situation, the ladies handled the situation as responsibly and reasonably as they possibly could. Trying to use the vehicle as a weapon to take out the snake could have caused a car wreck and made the situation worse and the women did not have access to a gun for protection at the time. They used the map on their phone to show authorities where the snake was last seen.

Though Classified As Invasive Pythons Are Still Oblige With State’s Animal Cruelty Laws

It’s also important to note that even though considered pests, pythons are still protected by animal cruelty laws. Intentionally running it over might have left the python wounded and could have prompted an animal cruelty charge. FWC also only encourages citizens to kill pythons on private property and FWC-commissioned land. Generally, killing animals in a National Park or other federally protected area opens up a far more complicated and complex web of legal issues than most random internet users can fathom.

Back in 2013, Florida’s hunting and conservation community launched the Florida Python Challenge as a way to rally support and awareness around the issues invasive reptiles pose to the Everglades ecosystem. Since then, hundreds of hunters kill as many pythons as they can find over a 10-day period in August. The Challenge requires that hunters use the state’s recommended humane tactics and hunters must pass online training before being eligible to participate. Information regarding the 2023 Florida Python Challenge will be officially announced later this year. Please check back for more information soon on competition dates and links to Registration and the Required Online Training.

Since the event first started in 2017, hunters have eliminated more than 10,000 unwanted and hostile snakes from the landscape. No easy task considering how harsh of environment hunters must traverse. The snakes are hard to find and even harder to kill. The long-term sustainability and conservation of the everglades ecosystem depends on it though.