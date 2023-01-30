Internet Weighs in After Shark Decapitates Diver

After a great white shark decapitated a diver early this month, the internet is giving its thoughts on the tragedy. The unfortunate soul, Manuel Lopez, was diving off the coast of Mexico at the time. Unfortunately, this also marks 2023’s first fatal shark attack.

After the news broke about the tragedy, online users have since weighed in on the attack. “Nature is scary,” wrote one Twitter user. Someone else added, “Great whites are one of my favorite animals. But damn, that was tragic!” Another noted that the attack was “sad.”

As we previously reported, Lopez was diving in the deep waters on Jan. 5 while the 53-year-old was looking for ax tripe, which is a type of mollusk. According to Tracking Sharks, he was diving down to the ocean floor without the assistance of an oxygen tank to collect the sea creatures.

Sadly, this would be his last dive ever as the 19-foot-long great white shark later attacked him, taking his head clean off along the way.

“He was diving when the animal attacked him, impressively ripping off his head and biting both shoulders,” said eyewitness Jose Bernal about the incident.

In addition, the shark attack also follows an uptick in shark sightings that had locals worried. In fact, at the time, local divers had even been warned by officials about sharks in the area.

Sadly, Lopez needed money and saw this as an opportunity to make bug bucks since there was a shellfish shortage. As a result, he ignored the warnings about the sharks and decided to go out and dive.

Officials seek to understand why shark went after diver

Now, officials are left scratching their heads as they wonder what prompted the underwater predator to go after the man. They theorize that the shark could’ve been attracted to Lopez since he was generating sounds while harvesting the mollusks.

In addition, experts also suggest that sharks often mistake humans for seals when they’re wearing wetsuits. As a result, sharks can take “experimental” bites. And while the creatures generally move on after realizing the victim, usually leading to severe injury or death.

While human beings aren’t the apex predators’ preferred meal, just one bite can be fatal due to the shark’s rows of serrated, extremely sharp teeth.

Additionally, divers have a higher risk of injury or death in winter since the creatures are more prevalent in the Gulf of California, according to Tracking Sharks noted. The website also states that pregnant sharks are hunting for sea lions during that time.