Invasive Australian spotted jellyfish washes ashore on Texas beach

The appearance of an Australian spotted jellyfish on a Texas beach sparked an alert from the National Park Service regarding the invasive species.

There are more than 2,000 unique species of jellyfish in the sea – that we know of. Remember, we’ve only seen around 2 percent of the ocean. The idea that there are countless other jellies inhabiting the deep isn’t at all outside of the realm of possibility.

In the waters off the coast of Texas, the most common species include the moon jellyfish, sea nettle, cannonball jellyfish, and Portuguese man o’ war. One that very much isn’t native to the Gulf of Mexico, however, is the Australian spotted jellyfish.

“This Australian Spotted Jellyfish (Phyllorhiza punctata), was recently spotted on North Beach here at the national seashore,” the National Park Service explained in a Facebook post. “Also known as the brown jellyfish or white-spotted jellyfish, it is native to the western Pacific Ocean.”

Invasive species pose a threat to all wildlife

In the marine ecosystem, each species plays a unique role. For jellyfish, that role largely consists of serving as a food source for a wide variety of marine animals. They also control populations by feeding on fish larvae and eggs and contribute to the ocean’s complex nutrient cycle.

Like any ecosystem, the marine ecosystem of the Gulf of Mexico is extremely delicate. When invasive species are introduced, it can throw a once-balanced system into chaos, creating unnecessary scarcity and competition between species.

So while the presence of one extra species of jellyfish may not seem all that alarming, it poses a serious threat to not only the native jellies but other marine wildlife as well.

“Unfortunately, these jellies are invasive in the Gulf of Mexico and in great numbers can consume large quantities of zooplankton, making it hard for local marine wildlife to find food,” the NPS wrote. “While interesting to look at, the fact that these jellies deplete resources for local wildlife makes them a not-so-welcome visitor here!”

The Australian spotted jellyfish first appeared in the States in 1981, when a sighting was reported off the coast of California. Nearly 20 years later, the species had made its way to the Gulf of Mexico. Experts believe it arrived on the hulls of ships via the Panama Canal.

The Australian spotted jellyfish doesn’t pose a threat to humans

As their name suggests, the bell of a spotted jelly is covered in hundreds of spots. Though not the largest jellyfish in the world, the spotted jelly can reach an impressive 2 feet in diameter. Despite its size, however, it isn’t dangerous.

Unlike Texas’ native jellyfish, the Portuguese man o’ war, a species capable of inflicting excruciatingly painful stings, the Australian spotted jellyfish poses no threat to humans.

The spotted jelly technically does possess venom. That said, it’s not even strong enough to stun the tiny prey, let alone harm a human. In terms of sting, the effects are mild at most, with many reporting them as unnoticeable.

Because their venom isn’t strong enough to stun or kill prey, Australian spotted jellyfish are filter feeders. Their main food source is zooplankton, which they consume in massive quantities while traveling in large groups.

This is actually what poses the largest threat to native wildlife. A single jelly can filter as much as 13,000 gallons of seawater daily. In doing so, they consume fish eggs and larvae, as well as zooplankton. The spotted jellies eat so much zooplankton that there isn’t enough left for native species that rely on the microorganisms as their food source.