Invasive tegu lizard captured in Florida man’s backyard using cat food

In Florida, finding a roaming reptile in your backyard isn’t all that out of the ordinary. After all, the Sunshine State houses roughly 100 species of reptiles. For one Florida resident, however, discovering an invasive Argentine black and white Tegu in his yard was too close for comfort.

“I went, ‘Oh my god.’ I knew what it was,” Orlando resident Gary Nunn told WESH. Worried for the safety of his cats, Nunn took it upon himself to trap it.

Placing cat food inside a cage, he waited patiently for the tegu to take the bait. It didn’t take long for the lizard to find the food, at which point Nunn closed the door and trapped it inside.

According to the Florida resident, he’s lived in the same neighborhood for over a decade and has never spotted a tegu. But Ron Magill, an employee of Zoo Miami, said the sighting doesn’t surprise him at all.

Though more common in South Florida than Central, tegus had been reported in 35 of the state’s 67 counties as of 2021. It’s not at all expected that they’ve continued to spread. “Florida has become the Ellis Island of exotic animals,” Magill said. “They are a very adaptable lizard. It doesn’t surprise me to see them slowly but surely migrating up the state.”

Pythons get a lot of attention but there’s another large invasive animal that's been creeping in to southern Florida over the last decade—TEGU LIZARDS. We need your help to keep these egg-loving omnivores from spreading throughout South Florida.



Photo by E. Metzger (USGS) pic.twitter.com/qmAhpjtIOx — Everglades National Park (@EvergladesNPS) September 29, 2019

Of the large number of reptiles in Florida, many are native to the state. But an astounding amount has also been introduced over time, the majority of which are lizards.

In fact, some 40 species of introduced lizards now have established populations, the Argentine black and white tegu among them.

The argentine black and white tegu was once a pet, it’s now an invasive species in Florida

Like Florida’s harmful and rampant Burmese python population, tegus didn’t come to the States on their own. They established themselves as an invasive species through the exotic pet trade.

Over time, the large lizards escaped and/or were abandoned by their owners, leading to a thriving population in the wild. As a result, the species was added to Florida’s prohibited list in 2021, making it legal to kill Argentine black and white tegus spotted on private property (with the owner’s permission).

Tegus pose little threat to humans – though they can and will bite when threatened. They can, however, be harmful to pets and are, of course, a serious threat to Florida’s native ecosystem.

“If you have any kind of small livestock, if you’re in a rural area, you’re raising chickens with eggs or anything with eggs. Tegus love eggs,” Magill said. “They’ll go into eggs whatever chance they get. And they will take small birds. They take small mammals.”

“They are just such a large, powerful lizard that they outcompete native species for food. And when you start outcompeting these native species, that can have a snowball effect on the environment and ecosystem as a whole.”

Nunn, the Florida resident who discovered the tegu, explained that he hopes to find someone willing to take in the lizard. If he can’t, he’ll have no choice but to kill it. The only problem with this line of thinking is that, due to their status as a prohibited species, it’s actually illegal for Florida residents to adopt a pet tegu.

Only those who possessed one prior to 2021 are eligible for ownership. Those who fell within this loophole were required to mark their lizard with a Passive Integrated Transponder (PIT) tag. The state is not issuing new tags for the species.