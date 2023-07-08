Invasive ‘vampire’ sea lampreys on the rise in the Great Lakes

In the Great Lakes, there lurk many monsters. The northern pike, lake sturgeon, and muskellunge, for example, are large, lengthy, and fearsome enough to inspire tales of Lake Erie’s Bessie and Michibeichu, the water lynx of Lake Huron. None of the Lakes’ “monsters,” however, hold a candle to the true terror of the deep: the sea lamprey.

While northern pikes and muskies are enormous, predatory fish, they’re native to the waters separating the US from Canada and help to maintain a healthy, balanced ecosystem. They also aren’t real-life vampires.

For millennia, these fish existed peacefully alongside their fellow native wildlife in the Great Lakes. Then came the 19th century and the introduction of sea lampreys, which slithered their way into the vast lakes via shipping canals.

Fast forward 200 years and the parasitic fish are now well-established in all five Great Lakes, where they use their circular rows of teeth and serrated tongues to drink the blood of native fish species. But it didn’t take them centuries to complete a successful invasion. Only ten years.

“Within a decade, they had gained access to all five Great Lakes, where they quickly set to work predating on the lakes’ commercially important fishes, including trout, whitefish, perch, and sturgeon,” the NOAA reported of America’s first destructive invasive species. “Within a century, the trout fishery had collapsed, largely due to the lamprey’s unchecked proliferation.”

A single sea lamprey can kill 40 pounds of fish annually, with as many as 86% of the lamprey’s prey perishing as a result of the attack.

Wildlife officials fight against the growth of sea lamprey populations in the Great Lakes

To protect the native ecosystem, the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, along with the US Fish and Wildlife Service and Fisheries and Oceans Canada, have worked together to control the population of the invasive sea lamprey.

For years, they did so with a great deal of success, cutting the sea lamprey population by 90 percent in most areas. During the COVID-19 pandemic, however, restrictions prevented the organizations from performing many of their usual tasks, including invasive species control.

Due to this break in efforts, sea lampreys have surged once again in the Great Lakes.

The lamprey population control, of course, comes at a cost – around $15 to $20 million every year, to be specific. The cost of allowing the vampiric predators to go unchecked is far higher, however, as the Great Lakes’ fishing industry is worth roughly $7 billion and supports some 75,000 jobs.

“We’re very happy that they’re not cute like bunnies because it would be much harder to convince people that we need to rid the Great Lakes of them,” Greg McClinchey, legislative affairs and policy director for the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, told the Wall Street Journal. “They are unquestionably the stuff of nightmares.”

Wildlife officials’ efforts to rid the Great Lakes of sea lampreys involve the careful use of lampricide, a pesticide that kills sea lamprey larvae without causing significant harm to other plants and animals.

By resuming these efforts, they hope to undo the damage caused by the spike in lampreys during the pandemic. “Like a successful invader, sea lampreys are here to stay, unfortunately,” fisheries specialist Jeff Gunderson told Fox News. “But we can control them.”