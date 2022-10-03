investigation-underway-after-dead-body-discovered-at-arches-national-park

A person was found dead Saturday in Arches National Park, and an investigation is now underway. The victim has not yet been identified. On Sunday evening, the National Park Service announced that its staff had found a body in the Devils Garden area. The announcement did not include where exactly the body was located. It also didn’t say if it was near a trail, Salt Lake City’s Fox 13 reports.

The body of a deceased individual was recovered Saturday evening by staff with the park. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office also assisted. The individual is female, but no name or age has been provided at this time. An investigation into her death is currently underway. Her body will be taken to the Utah medical examiner’s office for further examination.

Another tragedy befell Arches National Park recently

In June 2020, a gate at Utah’s Arches National Park killed Esther Nakajjigo, a Ugandan woman’s rights activist. Horrifically, the young woman was killed when the gate sliced through her head. According to the lawsuit filed in Denver last year by the family of the Uganda woman’s rights advocate who was decapitated by a gate at Utah’s Arches National Park, the barrier had been left open for two weeks against federal policy.

The gate was blown out by the wind as she and her spouse were driving in the well-known park, Fox13-KSTU in Salt Lake City reported. The notice of claim filed by Nakajjigo’s family demands $270 million in damages, although the lawsuit does not specify a monetary amount. The family has previously submitted a $270 million notice of claim. On June 8, the case was brought before a federal court.

According to the lawsuit, Nakajjigo was killed when the gate sliced through the side of their rented car, striking her in the head and neck. Ludo Michaud witnessed his wife’s death, calling it the “worst thing I hope I will ever see.”

Nakajjigo, 25, was born in Uganda. She used her university tuition money to establish a nonprofit community health care center for young girls and women while she was a teenager. Nakajjigo earned several humanitarian honors and created a popular reality television series that empowered young mothers. She was enrolled in a social-entrepreneurship program in Colorado at the time of her death.

However, the park is heavily trafficked and generally safe

The Arches National Park is a national park in Utah’s eastern section. The park is 4 miles north of Moab, Utah, and adjoins the Colorado River. There are over 2,000 natural sandstone arches in the park, including the well-known Delicate Arch, as well as several distinctive geological features and formations. In terms of natural arch density, the park has the most on earth.

More than 1.6 million people visited the park in 2018, which was originally named a national monument on April 12, 1929, before being redesignated as a national park on November 12, 1971.