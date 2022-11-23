Investigators Looking for Possible UFO Crash Off Australian Coast

A Harvard physicist has claimed that a meteor that fell off the coast of Australia in 2014 is actually UFO technology, and he’s launching an investigation to retrieve it. In January 2014, a meteor hit Earth from another solar system, which makes it the first known interstellar object. In April, US Space Command officials confirmed that the 1.5-foot meteor “was indeed an interstellar object.”

This is big news for the former first interstellar object, Oumuamua, which was discovered in Hawaii in 2017. Physicist Avi Loeb believes that this actual first interstellar object is alien technology.

“Our discovery of an interstellar meteor heralds a new research frontier,” Loeb wrote in The Debrief in April, per the Daily Mail. “The fundamental question is whether any interstellar meteor might indicate a composition that is unambiguously artificial in origin. Better still, perhaps some technological components would survive the impact.”

According to NASA, the meteor hit the water around Manus Island, Papua New Guinea in 2014. Loeb suggested “scooping” the fragments of meteor from the ocean floor with a magnet. Though, Loeb did mention that his plans are a bit personal in nature. They’re not completely about the science of it all.

“My dream is to press some buttons on a functional piece of equipment that was manufactured outside of Earth,” he wrote. According to Loeb, he received “full funding” for this project, but it’s not clear where the funding came from. Loeb has previously been criticized for openly suggesting that aliens have visited Earth.

He released a book in 2021 titled “Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth.” This book suggested that Oumuamua wasn’t a rock at all, but a “light sail.” In other words, alien technology.

“We know that it’s artificially made. It had no cometary tail,” claimed Loeb at the time. “We know that we made it. So that provides evidence that we can tell the difference between a rock and an object that is pushed by sunlight. The trouble is the only way to know for certain Oumuamua’s origins is by taking an image of it, but the object is already too far away.”

Loeb believes aliens exist, but he claims he doesn’t believe we’ll meet biological entities in this lifetime. Instead, he believes that aliens send “AI astronauts” in UFOs that are “very intelligent,” he says.

“It takes 100,000 years to reach the nearest star and many hundreds of millions of years to reach the edge of the Milky Way galaxy,” he said, “so it makes much more sense to send systems with artificial intelligence that are not so sensitive to the hazardous conditions of space.”

He continued, “It might take us a while to figure out what they really are doing here and what they’re seeking, but at the same time we can distinguish them from rocks, natural objects like meteors falling on Earth … [and] we can distinguish them from human-made objects.”