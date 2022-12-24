iowa-hunter-pulls-husband-of-the-year-level-move-after-tagging-20-point-buck

When Chuck Grado tagged his nearly 200-inch whitetail buck, he immediately thought of his wife, Ruth Macke.

Before, on the day after Thanksgiving, Grado took to his treestand. He would be perched there until the afternoon when his buck appeared. He had seen the buck on trail cams and wanted to hold out for him. But, when the deer stepped into view, he wished Ruth was next to him as it was the biggest whitetail he’d seen in all his years on his property.

His first opportunity to pull back on his bow came when the deer stopped 30 yards away from his stand. Then, he focused on the deer’s body and waited patiently for the deer to get closer.

“He stopped, and time went into slow motion,” Grado said. “I moved the aim point to the front of the deer and then aimed back onto his chest, and somewhere along there I took the shot. Time immediately regained its speed, and I felt my heart racing and my breathing quicken.”

Hunter gets emotional after taking monster buck: ‘It was so cool to share it with my life partner’

After the shot, Grado lost sight of the buck and was close to losing daylight. He later climbed down and found the crossbow bolt stuck in the ground. It had made a clean pass-through and was riddled with dark blood.

“I was still trying to process everything, and I still wasn’t certain that I had killed the animal,” he admitted. “And I didn’t want to deal with his emotions. I wanted to recover it and be with my wife when I did. I just wanted to share it with her.”

The following day, after finding his buck, all he felt was pride. It was especially sweet, considering he located it with his wife by his side.

“We’ve always had a desire to grow bigger and better deer,” he said. “I was so thrilled at that point. Ruth and I hugged and laughed. This animal was the deer of a lifetime, and it was so cool to share it with my life partner and hunting buddy.”