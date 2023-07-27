It’s so hot in Zion National Park that staff just baked cookies in a car

“Your car can feel like an oven in the Zion heat – literally – Which is why we decided to bake some cookies!” the national park begins.

We’ve all heard of the “frying an egg on the sidewalk” adage. But 2023 continues to heat up to the point where we might as well adapt and try new things. It’s so hot this year, in fact, that Zion National Park staff baked their cookies on a day without a heat wave – just to prove the point.

“Zion temperatures have been hitting triple digits (100+ F, over 38° C) consistently for the past few weeks, and forecasts are predicting it will stay hot for a while,” Zion says on their Instagram Thursday. “To further prove how hot it is, we baked the cookies on a day without a heat wave!”

While our cars can be a refuge from the heat with AC blaring, it’s important to remember that “Temperatures inside a car can reach up to 200° F (93° C) on these high heat days. Never leave animals or children in car, even for a couple of minutes. We also suggest bringing food with you instead leaving it to melt (or bake),” the park continues.

In trying to show just how hot the car dashboard in use was before baking cookies, Zion National Park staff actually saw their thermometer melt and break. But hey, the cookies came out great!

alt text: cookie dough being placed on a baking sheet with parchment paper and put into a car. The cookies bake on a car dashboard with sandstone cliffs in the background. A broken melted thermometer is thrown in the trash. Rangers eat the baked cookies. Zion National Park

Heat Safety can Save Your Life in Zion National Park

To clarify, “We used cookie dough that was safe to eat before being baked to make sure no ranger got sick,” Zion says. “It also takes about 3-5 hours to bake cookies in a car and is more of a fun social media idea than a practical baking hack. But, if you do try the experiment yourself, make sure all your ingredients are fully cooked before consuming them.”

All excellent tips. The most important tips follow, however, because “No one wants their fun visit to Zion to become the trip they cut early due to heat illness,” the national park offers. Indeed, multiple heat-related deaths have occurred this year in national parks.

So please, before you visit Zion this summer:

Check the forecast before visiting the park

wear sun protection

don’t push yourself too hard

bring a gallon of water per person

replenish your body’s electrolytes with plenty of salty snacks

It’s also best to avoid hiking out in the open desert mid-day. Plan early morning hikes as often as you can, and with a group if possible.

For more crucial safety ahead of your visit, see our Zion National Park Safety: Toxic Cyanobacteria, Desert Safety, Cliffs and Other Best Practices to Stay Safe next.

Stay safe out there in this heat, Outsiders, and always “Know before you go!”