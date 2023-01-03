January Meteor Shower Expected to Peak Tonight: How and When to Watch

If you’re looking to ring in the New Year but missed the fireworks when the ball dropped Sunday night, you’re in luck. Mother Nature is putting on her own fireworks display. The Quadrantids is an annual meteor shower that lights up the sky every January. Experts say it will hit its peak late tonight. So, break out the telescope and put on an extra pot of coffee.

According to CNN, the Quadrantids are one of the strongest annual meteor showers. However, it is also one of the hardest to view. This is because its peak is very short. Additionally, January can present sky-gazers with inclement weather. However, if you’re lucky enough to be in a location with clear skies, you’ll be able to see the Quadrantids late tonight.

How, When, and Where to Watch the Quadrantids Meteor Shower

The meteor shower’s short peak will start around 10:40 Eastern Time tonight (1/3) and will end around 1:40 Wednesday morning. However, the shower will be visible longer than that, which will be fortunate for most who hope to see it.

Unfortunately, the Quadrantids meteor shower will be harder to see than usual this year. Tonight, sky-gazers will have to deal with whatever weather they’re experiencing, the shower’s short peak, and a nearly-full moon. The meteors will be less visible with a bright moon in the sky. However, moonset will happen just before dawn. As a result, the best time to get out and see the Quadrantids this year is going to be just before sunrise on Wednesday.

To see the Quadrantids, go outside and watch the northeastern sky. Look about halfway up. If you don’t see anything immediately, just give it time. The best locations to view meteor showers are rural areas unaffected by light pollution.

The Quadrantids meteor shower will only be visible in the Northern Hemisphere. However, for those in the Southern Hemisphere or in locations where viewing the shower wouldn’t be possible, there’s an online option. The Virtual Telescope Project will livestream footage of the Quadrantids over Rome.

What to Expect

Throughout the meteor shower, those in the best viewing locations will see between 50 and 100 meteors per hour. During the peak, viewers in those locations will see up to 120 per hour.

Incredibly fortunate sky-watchers in the Northern Hemisphere will see more than a meteor shower. A newly-discovered comet will be visible in the night sky as well. Astronomers in San Diego, California spotted the comet they dubbed C/2022 E3 (ZTF) in March 2022 using the Zwicky Transient Facility at Palomar Observatory. It will make its closest pass to Earth in February. It will be visible in the morning sky in the Northern Hemisphere throughout the month of January.