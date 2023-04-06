Japan Now Has a Bear Meat Vending Machine, More Could Follow

In today’s edition of “Things you’ll never see in America,” Semboku, Japan now has a vending machine selling different cuts of Asiatic black bear meat.

As the the Mainichi Shimbun reports in an English article, the mechanized vendor is proving popular for the north Japan city, too. There, select cuts of local black bear – from fatty to lean – sell for around $17 USD, or 2,200 Yen.

The proprietor is Soba Goro, a local restaurant which now sells around 10-15 packs of bear meat from the vending machine a week. Each pack is sourced from bears harvested by local hunters in the mountains of the Akita Prefecture. And the machine will “run dry” if the prefecture encounters a lean hunting season.

Only licensed Japanese hunters can shoot and kill bears in the country. As such, their meat is considered a delicacy, so you won’t find it on your next visit to Tokyo or Osaka. For now.

Either way, this sounds like local game meat being put to good use, right? Albeit in a manner that is alien to us Americans. But there’s more to this bizarre bear tale.

Wait, Aren’t Asiatic Black Bears Endangered?

It’s important to note that the Asiatic black bear is, in fact, listed as a vulnerable and threatened species. But Japanese vending machines also sell whale meat, so there’s that.

According to the BBC, Japan limits the amount of Asiatic black bears that can be hunted for meat or otherwise. From experience in the country and through a decade of conservation, however, I can say that the Japanese government has a very different relationship with their wildlife from America on the whole. And that’s about as solid an explanation for such vending machines as I can offer.

It’s also important to note, however, that the Asiatic black bear’s area of greatest concern is China and Southeast Asia (Japan is considered East Asia). Currently, the Japanese government estimates 15,000 black bears populate the country. That’s a lot of black bears for a place the size of California. Unless you compare it to California’s population of American black bears, which the USDA estimates lands anywhere from 25,000 to 35,000.

Asiatic Black Bear (Ursus Thibetanus). (Photo By Encyclopaedia Britannica/UIG Via Getty Images)

“The Asiatic black bear is listed as Vulnerable (A2cd) under the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. The Vulnerable listing is due to the decline in population numbers in most of Southeast Asia and China because of habitat loss, illegal killing, and wildlife trade (e.g., for bear bile). The 2016 IUCN Red List assessment estimated that the global population of this species declined by 31% over the past 30 years [12,27]. Without conservation and protection measures, the rate of decline is expected to increase over the next 30 years. The Asiatic black bear has been listed in Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) since 1979. Appendix I of CITES is reserved for species threatened with extinction and serves to prohibit commercial international trade.” IBA

In short, we’ll never see Asiatic bear meat for sale outside the continent. Whether that’s upsetting or not largely depends on where you hail from.

Japan’s Deep-Rooted Relationship with the Vending Machine Led Us Here

If you’ve also spent time in Japan, you know it is impossible to travel anywhere – from remote, pristine Historic Nakasendo Samurai Trail to the depths of Osaka and Tokyo – without seeing vending machines. The country has the largest number of vending machines per capita on Earth by a landslide.

TOKYO, JAPAN – 2019/12/18: View of Gashapon (Gacha) vending machines in Akihabara, Tokyo. (Photo by Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Locally, they’re called “jihanki” or “jidou hanbaiki,” and have been a mainstay of the country for the last 60 years. They sell everything from capsule toys and candy to, well, whale and bear meat. I’ve seen much more disturbing things in Japanese vending machines, however, and I will leave it at that.

For many, the mention of whale meat being sold from a roadside machine is startling enough. But again, from decades of controversial whaling practices to conservation in general, Japan has a very different relationship with animals. This didn’t stop recent controversy, though, after a Yokohama outlet set up three vending machines offering a variety of whale meat for only 1,000 yen in January of 2023. That’s less than $8.

Why Bear Meat?

“[Bear meat] tastes clean, and it doesn’t get tough, even when cold. It can be enjoyed in a wide range of dishes, from stew to steaks,” a rep for Soba Goro tells Mainichi Shimbun in the only statement offered.

Currently, the single vending machine sells primarily to visitors arriving to the restaurant’s bullet train stop at Tazawako Station. It’s a highly-trafficked area, though, which has led to inquiries from elsewhere in Japan. In fact, Soba Goro says they have inquiries pouring in from Tokyo’s Kanto region to expand their bear meat operation to one of Earth’s largest urban centers.

If there’s another “why” for bear meat, it exists in the human-bear conflicts of Japan. Conservationists of the country believe the bears are running out of food as they lose habitat. And as Japanese towns and cities continue to expand within the island nation’s limited mileage, this will only escalate.

In 2022, seven people were injured by black bears in the northern Miyagi Prefecture from April to September alone. This was “the highest number of attacks since the prefectural government began keeping records in 2001,” BBC reports.

Bear attacks are escalating for similar reasons here in the U.S., too. But our black bears are considered less aggressive across the board. In fact, Asiatic bear species are responsible for two of the top three spots on the recent Large Predator Animal Attack Study. Sloth bears take the top spot, tigers second, and the Asiatic black bear third.