Japan Raises Eyebrows With Whale Meat Vending Machines

Japan began its rollout of a new set of whale meat vending machines in the port town of Yokohama this week, sparking concern among conservationists.

When it comes to vending machine options, we in the States are largely limited to chips and candy bars. Japan, however, offers a far wider variety of quick treats. From soup to alcohol to apples to hamburgers, you can get just about anything with the push of a button in Japan. And now, the selections have expanded even further.

After struggling for years to promote its products, Kyodo Senpaku Co., a Japanese whaling operator, landed on the obvious solution: why not make snacking on whale as easy as possible by putting it in vending machines?

The Kujira (Whale) Store, an automated outlet in Yokohama, a port town outside of Tokyo, is now home to three machines. In them, patrons can purchase whale sashimi, whale bacon, whale skin, whale steak, and canned whale meat. Prices for the unconventional snacks range from $7.70 to $23 (in American dollars).

Whale Meat Sales Spark Backlash From Conservationists

Whale meat has been a source of contention for decades. In 2019, however, Japan discontinued its hunting of whales in the Antarctic, quieting a large portion of protests from conservationists. Instead, whalers collect whale meat from animals off the Japanese coasts.

That relative peace could now be in jeopardy, as the initial launch has gone quite well, according to the vending machine operator. This news sparked concern among conservationists that the machines could be a step back toward large-scale whaling.

“The issue is not the vending machines themselves but what they may lead to,” Nanami Kurasawa, head of the Iruka & Kujira (Dolphin & Whale) Action Network, explained to AP News. The conservationist added that the operator behind the whale meat machines is already asking for additional catches and to expand whaling beyond the current limits.

Whale Vending Machines to Expand Dramatically

Within the next five years, Kyodo Senpaku plans to install whale meat vending machines at 100 locations nationwide. A fourth is already set to open in Osaka next month.

Their goal, a spokesperson explained, is to install these machines near grocery stores where whale meat is unavailable. In doing so, they hope to spike demand for the delicacy and increase the profits and lifespan of the whaling industry as a whole.

Whaling continues to lose support in other nations historically in favor of the profession. In Iceland, for example, another whaling nation, only a single whaler remains in business. According to Fisheries Agency data, whale meat accounted for less than 0.1% of total meat consumption in Japan.

Despite this unmistakable decline, however, lawmakers continue to support commercial whaling and the consumption of whale meat as a long-standing element of Japan’s cultural traditions.