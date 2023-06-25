Jasper National Park tourists hold baby in front of bull elk for photo while standing in traffic

As car horns blare, this couple was filmed standing amid highway traffic as they hold their baby in front of a Jasper National Park bull elk.

This is a new one. “Bear jams” and “wildlife jams” in general are common across our National Parks. Both Yellowstone and the Smokies see these traffic jams daily as people stop their cars in the middle of busy roads to catch a glimpse of wildlife. I experience them often, as do all of us who spend time in these amazing places.

But this I have never seen. Filmed by Bryce D’Andrea and sent into Tourons of Yellowstone on Instagram, the video shows a couple standing directly in busy Jasper National Park traffic as they position their baby for a photo directly in front of a large bull elk. And there’s a sentence I hope to never type again.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. But my mind is still racing with how many things could’ve gone horribly wrong in an instant, as this previous Jasper elk encounter shows.

“Tourons in Jasper National Park taking bull elk selfies with their baby!” Tourons of Yellowstone

Even a false charge from this bull could’ve sent the family immediately into oncoming traffic. Impalement is always a risk around antlered cervids, too, and this elk has a tall, beautiful rack.

This baby is in for an interesting life, to say the least.

Jasper National Park is teeming with wild, unpredictable animals

Jasper National Park is in Alberta, Canada close to the British Columbia border. The whole area is absolutely stunning, with Jasper easily being one of the most beautiful national parks on the planet.

Its ecosystems are teeming with wildlife like moose, bears, wolves, bighorns and elk, too. And “though they might not appear threatening,” the park says. “elk can be aggressive and attack without warning.”

Right now is also spring calving season (May – June) up north. Female elk aggressively defend their young during this time, and bulls can be even more on edge as a result. Approaching and standing in front of one is not only illegal, it’s ill-advised for all of the above. Let alone getting between an elk and a busy highway while holding your baby. Yeesh.

A similar event with a woman and small child took place just days ago in Yellowstone National Park – only the threat was not an elk or speeding cars, but the 300+ foot Lower Falls.

The following is ‘Elk Safety’ information from Jasper National Park:

Stay 30 metres (three bus lengths) away from all elk.

Travel in groups and keep everyone together, with children within arm’s reach. Carry pepper spray and consider a visual deterrent like a walking stick or umbrella.

Dogs must be on leash and under control. Elk often view dogs as potential predators and may charge at or attack them. Consider leaving your dog at home if you are not willing to keep it on a leash at all times.

During calving season, avoid lone female elk and lone calves. Walk in open areas rather than forested trails to avoid unexpected encounters with female elk or calves.

During rutting season, never stand or park your car between a male and the females, you may be attacked.

Be safe out there, Outsiders!